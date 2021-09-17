News & Notes: Stefanski expects Grant Delpit to make NFL debut vs. Texans

Bulking Up

Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin revealed a surprising tidbit about DT Malik McDowell, whose rise to a starting role has been one of biggest storylines on Cleveland's revamped defense.

McDowell, who had never seen the field since he was drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, reported to training camp around 303 pounds, Kiffin said. Midway through it, McDowell checked in around 317.

The 14 added pounds were good weight, Kiffin said, but surprising nonetheless. He's maintained that size for the season.

"A bunch of that was muscle so a lot of good weight, but at the same time, you are going through training camp you think you are going to be losing weight," Kiffin said. "That is a weight we are all good with him playing at as long as he can continue to maintain his stamina during games and run to the ball."

McDowell picked up a tackle for loss on his first NFL snap and was one of the Browns' most productive defensive players in last week's season-opening loss to the Chiefs. Kiffin said he's enjoyed seeing the progress McDowell has made but stressed he still has so much room to improve.

"He came in here and regardless of whatever he has done in the past, he had to learn the way we were going to play the technique up front," Kiffin said. "The way we play kind of fits him – attack, penetrate, disrupt, get off and make plays and then once you get off and attack, then get to the ball. There is still a lot for him to learn and get better at.