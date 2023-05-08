Schedule Release

NFL announces 2023 schedule release date

Browns fans should tune in Thursday at 8 p.m. for the official announcement of the 2023 schedule

May 08, 2023 at 04:46 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Browns fans can now mark their calendars this week for the big day where we'll all be marking our calendars again.

The NFL announced Monday that it will drop the 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. We'll know then when the Browns are set to play all 17 games, which will be against opponents from the NFC West, AFC South and the usual rivals from the AFC North. The Browns will also play the Jets, Bears and Broncos because of their fourth-place finish last season in their respective divisions.

Single-game tickets will go on sale the moment the schedule drops.

To refresh the memory, here's the full list of opponents the Browns are set to face:

Home

Ravens

Bengals

Steelers

Cardinals

Bears

Jaguars

Jets

49ers

Titans

Away

Ravens

Bengals

Steelers

Broncos

Texans

Colts

Rams

Seahawks

