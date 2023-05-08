NFL announces 2023 schedule release date

Browns fans can now mark their calendars this week for the big day where we'll all be marking our calendars again.

The NFL announced Monday that it will drop the 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. We'll know then when the Browns are set to play all 17 games, which will be against opponents from the NFC West, AFC South and the usual rivals from the AFC North. The Browns will also play the Jets, Bears and Broncos because of their fourth-place finish last season in their respective divisions.