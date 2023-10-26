Team Coverage

Presented by

Breaking down the Browns receiving core against the Seahawks defensive backs

The Seahawks defensive backs have made a total of seven Pro Bowls combined

Oct 26, 2023 at 04:31 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Offense

The Browns are up against a tough challenge as they head to Seattle to face the Seahawks in Week 8. Both teams have shown improvement after their early Week 5 bye weeks.

Over the last two weeks, the Seahawks have made significant progress in their defense against opposing teams' receiving cores. They have managed to hold their opponents to under 200 yards, which is a significant improvement from the start of the season. In the first four games, they allowed over 300 yards in three of those matches.

The Seahawks secondary is led by veteran safety and three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams. They also have three-time Pro Bowler Quandre Diggs at free safety. However, at cornerback, the Seahawks have the youngest starting duo in the league, with rookie CB Devon Witherspoon and second-year CB Riq Woolen. Despite being young, both Witherspoon and Woolen have displayed a high level of talent. 

Woolen led the NFL in interceptions with six during his rookie season in 2022, earning him a spot in the Pro Bowl. Following in his footsteps is Witherspoon, who Pro Football Focus rates as the best cornerback in the NFL at 88.5.

"I think he's a good player," WR Amari Cooper on Witherspoon. "Making a lot of plays, making his name known. So, yeah, it's going to be a nice competition going out there."

The Browns receiving core has faced some formidable overall defenses this season. They have gone up against the 49ers and Ravens, both of which presented good competition, but their strengths were in the front seven. On the other hand, the Seahawks secondary is the strength of their defense.

In order for the Browns to have success in the passing game, it starts with their leading receiver in Cooper. He cracked over 100 yards receiving two times and had 90 yards receiving in one game this season. However, he has had two other games in which it was hard to notice him on the field. Cooper caught one pass for 16 yards in Week 4 against the Ravens. He caught two passes for 22 yards and did not get his first target until the second half against the Colts in Week 7.

"Let's see if we can get Amari a ball," OC Alex Van Pelt said. "Those are our leaders. So when those guys touch the ball, good things generally happen. But it's definitely something that's on the back of the coach's mind when you look at this challenge."

They also have other solid options in their receiving core. WR Elijah Moore had an impressive game against the Colts. Moore made a critical 30-yard reception in the fourth quarter on third and 10, which jump started the Browns final drive. This season Moore has caught 25 passes for 226 yards.

The Browns have been trying to utilize WR Marquise Goodwin's speed to go deep for a big play, but they have been unsuccessful in all of their attempts so far. Goodwin has only caught three passes for 38 yards this season, despite being targeted nine times. It is key for the Browns to finally connect with Goodwin on the deep ball.

The Browns have to be creative and use their speed guys more than they have in the past games to create down-the-field throws and help score touchdowns. The Seahawks, despite improvement the last two weeks, still gave up big days to struggling receiving cores. WR Jamarr Chase averaged 13.3 yards per catch and WR Tee Higgins averaged 10 yards per catch when the Bengals played the Seahawks in Week 6. In Week 7, WR Marquise Brown averaged 16.3 yards per catch against the Seahawks in Week 7.

"Come Sunday, we have to execute the calls that coach makes," Goodwin said. "We understand the challenge of going against a secondary with multiple Pro Bowlers."

Related Content

news

RB Kareem Hunt "ready for any challenge" now that his workload may increase

Browns add depth with practice squad additions to running back group after injuries arise
news

How the Browns defense matches up against the Colts offense

Browns will face a Colts team that likes to run the ball
news

CB Martin Emerson Jr.'s upbringing helped shape him into the person, player he is for Cleveland

Emerson recorded his first career interception in Week 6 vs. the 49ers
news

A look at how the Browns defense measures up against the 49ers offense

Browns defense believes they match up well against the 49ers
news

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones knows his role and is prepared for any opportunities in Week 6

Peoples-Jones isn't worried about his individual stats and only cares that the team is 2-2
news

How the Browns defense matches up against the Ravens offense

Cleveland and Baltimore are tied for first in the AFC North
news

How the Browns offense matches up against the Ravens defense ahead of Week 4

Baltimore is dealing with injuries that could affect their defense
news

WR Amari Cooper wreaked havoc on Titans cornerbacks in Week 3 matchup

Cooper forced four penalties on the Titans defense
news

How the Browns offense can rejuvenate their passing game against Titans

The Titans have given up 563 passing yards in two games
news

RB Kareem Hunt is ready to showcase his game in return to the Browns

Hunt adds depth to the Browns running backs following Nick Chubb's season-ending injury
news

How the Browns defense can shut down the Titans offense

Breaking down how the Browns defense can find success against Titans offense
Advertising