Nick Chubb named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

During a 40-25 win at Baltimore on Sunday, Chubb rushed for 165 yards on 20 attempts (8.25 average), with a career-high three rushing touchdowns. He recorded an 88-yard touchdown run, the longest rush in the NFL this season and third-longest in Browns history. Chubb joined Bob Hoernschemeyer (1946-47) and Chris Johnson (2008-09) as the only players in league history with at least two touchdown runs of 85 yards or more in their first two seasons.