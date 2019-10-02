Nick Chubb named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week for games played Sept. 26-30 (Week 4), the National Football League announced Wednesday.
During a 40-25 win at Baltimore on Sunday, Chubb rushed for 165 yards on 20 attempts (8.25 average), with a career-high three rushing touchdowns. He recorded an 88-yard touchdown run, the longest rush in the NFL this season and third-longest in Browns history. Chubb joined Bob Hoernschemeyer (1946-47) and Chris Johnson (2008-09) as the only players in league history with at least two touchdown runs of 85 yards or more in their first two seasons.
Chubb became the first Brown to record three rushing touchdowns in a game since Peyton Hillis on Nov. 28, 2010. Chubb also recorded the most rushing yards ever by a Browns player against the Ravens.
Nick Chubb exploded for 165 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 40-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Flip through photos of the Browns' star running back.
The Browns' 40 points were their most against an AFC North opponent since Sept. 16, 2007. The Browns earned their first win in Baltimore since Oct. 11, 2015. Chubb helped the Browns record 530 net yards, the most by the team since Sept. 16, 2007.
Chubb is the first Browns' player to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week since Baker Mayfield in Week 16 in last year and the first Browns running back to win the award since Peyton Hillis in Week 9 of 2010. Rookie P Jamie Gillan (Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 2) also earned a weekly award from the league this season.