Nick Chubb nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for 3rd straight year

Nick Chubb continues to be a true workhorse back in his fourth NFL season, and he continues to be one of the league's best role models with his sportsmanship on the field, too.

That's why Chubb is once again being nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship in every game. One player from each team receives a nomination, and Chubb will be the Browns player receiving that honor again for the third consecutive season.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote later this month, and a winner will be selected after a vote from current players and announced during the NFL Honors show.