Nick Chubb selected as finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Chubb has been the Browns’ nominee for the award the last four seasons and will be a finalist for the first time

Dec 08, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

22_ARTROONEY_CHUBB_FINALIST_2560x1440

Nick Chubb has been the Browns' nominee for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award the last four years, but he's never been a finalist — until 2022.

Chubb is one of eight players to be tabbed as a finalist for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

Four former players from the NFL Legends Community — Warrick Dunn, Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Leonard Wheeler and 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald — selected the eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. Those eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December.

Created in 2014, the award commemorates the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

The winner of the NFL Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players submitted a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.​ The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

