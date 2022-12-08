Nick Chubb selected as finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Nick Chubb has been the Browns' nominee for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award the last four years, but he's never been a finalist — until 2022.

Chubb is one of eight players to be tabbed as a finalist for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

Four former players from the NFL Legends Community — Warrick Dunn, Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Leonard Wheeler and 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald — selected the eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. Those eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December.

Created in 2014, the award commemorates the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.