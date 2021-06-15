Odell Beckham Jr. 'looked good' at Tuesday's minicamp, continues to progress

The Browns have been eager to get Beckham back after he recorded three touchdowns on 23 receptions for 319 yards in six full games last season. The receivers room stepped up, though, in Beckham's absence and helped elevate the pass game to a playoff-caliber level in the final half of the season, which makes Beckham's return to the group even more intriguing as the passing game looks for improvement under Year 2 with Stefanski.

The next big steps for Beckham's return will come in training camp, although Stefanski reiterated it's still too soon to tell just how much they'll be able to use Beckham when camp rolls around.

"We'll see," Stefanski said. "We'll progress and have dialogue (with Beckham), the training staff, etc."

Stefanski said he hasn't seen some of the posts Beckham has released on social media showing his improvement. Beckham has made it no secret he's been able to sprint, build muscle back in his leg and, of course, make one-handed catches, but Stefanski doesn't feel as though he needs to see those to know Beckham's recovery is going well.

"I saw it in-person," Stefanski said, "and that was better."

One guy who has seen Beckham's progress over the last several months, however, is fellow teammate and close friend Jarvis Landry, who had heavy praise for Beckham's recovery when he was asked about it Saturday at his celebrity softball game.

"Man, he looked amazing," Landry told reporters. "I can't wait for you guys to see him. He's in fantastic shape and he's ready to go. He's already doing some things that will blow your mind away."

It remains to be seen whether Beckham will attempt any mind-blowing catches in training camp, but Stefanski and the rest of the Browns know the patience will be worth it.

They don't need Beckham to put on a show now. They need him to ease back into practice and be healthy as can be when Week 1 arrives.

But with what Stefanski has seen so far, the progress has been solid.