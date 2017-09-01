Orange, Collinwood meet in week 2 of the Game of the Week

Sep 01, 2017 at 04:00 AM
Clevelandbrowns.com
081717-hsgotw-article-600.jpg

Collinwood @ Orange
Records: Collinwood 0-1; Orange 1-0
What: Nonconference Game
Date of Game: Friday, September 1st
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.
Location: 32000 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike, OH 44124

Pregame Notes:

Orange (1-0): is led by head coach Adam Bechlem who is coming off a 5-4 season last year
Collinwood (0-1): is led by head coach Greg Wheeler who is coming off a 4-6 season last year.

The Orange Lions and Collinwood Railroaders opened up their seasons last week and are both looking to cinch the Friday night win.

The Lions triumphed over John Hay High School last weekend 35-6. Quarterback Sean Borgman lead the team to the win by throwing 183 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Collinwood had a tough opening night last week on the road at Wickliffe. Wickliffe's running back dominated the Railroaders with over 160 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. Wickliffe left Collinwood traveling home defeated, 37-8.

This week two matchup puts two competitive teams head to head. The Lions are hoping for a repeat performance from starting QB Borgman, while the Railroaders are looking forward to a chance at bouncing back after last week's loss.

Will Orange be able to keep their winning streak or can Collinwood bring the upset? We will find out tomorrow for our second Friday night match of High School Game of the Week.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.

Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for updates during the game.

