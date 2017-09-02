Orange Shuts Out Collinwood On Home Turf

Sep 02, 2017
Fresh off their win against John Hay High School, The Lions of Orange High dominated the Railroaders of Collinwood at their home field.

The first quarter started off with two back to back touchdown runs of over 30-yards by Senior Running Back Jake Sonkin. Sonkin was a master at weaving in and out of Collinwoods defense.

In the second quarter, Senior Kicker Chase Weiss locked in a 30-yard field goal putting the Lions up 17-0. Sonkin once again showed off his agility and ran in a 4-yard touchdown. Orange left the field for halftime up 23-0.

At halftime, Orange High School's marching band played a lively show consisting of hits all starting with a "C". The band jammed to Closer by the Chainsmokers, Confident by Demi Lovato, and Counting Stars by One Republic. The show even included a dance break performed by the entire band.

After the half, Sonkin was back in the end zone with a 5-yard run. Orange pressured Collinwood into the endzone for a safety. Because the Lions were up 31-0, the game clock would only stop for change of possessions and time outs.

Orange closed out the half with two more touchdowns. A 8-yard run by Trevon Davis and an impressive 45-yard run from Brian Pernell. Orange ended the night with a 44-0.

The team celebrated their win with the singing of their Alma Matter in the end zone and a final pep talk by Head Coach Adam Bechlam.

Sonkin was immediately selected as the game's Most Valuable Player. He and Coach Bechlem will be honored at the Browns home opener against the Steelers on September 10th. Of course no Friday Night Light game is complete without a feel good moment.

The Cheerleaders of Orange High School will be giving back to their community by volunteering at the Friendship Circle Walk this Sunday! They will be cheering on all those participating in the walk. Way to #give10 during this holiday weekend ladies!

Congratulations to Orange for becoming the 2017 Week 2 High School Game of the Week winner!

