Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis ignites crowd as Dawg Pound Captain

Hillis returns to Cleveland to energize the Browns' crowd in Week 15

Dec 17, 2023 at 03:06 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

dawg

The Browns got a boost from former Browns RB Peyton Hillis to energize the crowd at Cleveland Browns Stadium before kickoff against the Bears.

Hillis joined the Browns in 2010, rushing for 1,177 yards on 270 carries and scoring 11 touchdowns. This impressive season led to him being featured on the cover of the popular video game "Madden NFL" the following year.

He took the field Sunday amidst a loud cheer from the fans in the stadium. As the Dawg Pound Captain, he took out a Bears-themed guitar from its case, swung it and smashed it against the amp three times as fans cheered moments before kickoff.

Related Content

news

TE David Njoku showed how he's a complete tight end in Week 15

Njoku finished with 10 catches for 104 yards and scored a touchdown against the Bears
news

By the Numbers: Pair of Browns defenders record the first interceptions of their careers

Cleveland beat Chicago 20-17 to improve to 9-5 this season
news

Browns rally late with big fourth quarter to beat Bears

Browns improve to 9-5 on the season and 7-1 at Cleveland Browns Stadium
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Bears

Watch all of the top plays from Sunday's game
Advertising