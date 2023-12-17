Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis ignites crowd as Dawg Pound Captain

The Browns got a boost from former Browns RB Peyton Hillis to energize the crowd at Cleveland Browns Stadium before kickoff against the Bears.
Hillis joined the Browns in 2010, rushing for 1,177 yards on 270 carries and scoring 11 touchdowns. This impressive season led to him being featured on the cover of the popular video game "Madden NFL" the following year.
He took the field Sunday amidst a loud cheer from the fans in the stadium. As the Dawg Pound Captain, he took out a Bears-themed guitar from its case, swung it and smashed it against the amp three times as fans cheered moments before kickoff.