POST-GAME REPORT:  Medina at Stow-Munroe 

Sep 11, 2021 at 10:32 AM
HSGOTW Game 4 Final

At this week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal, star quarterback Drew Allar was 29 of 50 for 523 yards and five touchdowns, breaking another Medina County passing record.

Allar proved to be in a class of his own on Friday night. He needed 269 yards to surpass Brunswick's Darian Miskewycz as the all-time Medina County passing leader. He finished with a county-record 523 yards. That broke his mark of 502, set last season vs. Brunswick.

Medina at Stow-Munroe Falls 

Allar's teammates came to play, as wide receiver Jajuan Jackson got behind the Stow defense for a 91-yard touchdown catch. Medina finished the first quarter up 10-0.

In the second quarter, Stow-Munroe star running back Xavier Preston entered the game. Preston exploded for touchdowns of 50 and 26 yards to give his team a 21-17 halftime lead. Preston finished the second quarter with seven carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Medina at Stow-Munroe Falls 

In the second half, the Medina defense took over. Bowling Green quarterback commit Owen Banbridge had a rough night finishing with just one rushing touchdown. Medina's defense held the Bees to only six points in the second half. Meanwhile, the Bees' air raid offense was on full display. Allar found receivers Brennen Schramm twice and Michael Rodak once to cap off his historic night.

Medina is 4-0 for the first time since 2016 and stands alone on top the Division I Region 1. They'll head to Strongsville to face a 3-1 Mustangs team next week, while Stow-Munroe will travel to Brecksville.

Where will we be at next week? You decide.

Week 5 Matchups

  • Buckeye vs. Valley Forge
  • Lake Catholic vs. Kenston
  • Cleveland Central Catholic (CCC) vs. VASJ
  • St. Edward vs. Massillon

Voting will commence on Monday, September 13, 2021. Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for the latest updates.

