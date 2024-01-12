Burning questions for the Browns ahead of Wild Card playoff game against the Texans

How will the Browns defense stop the Texans pass game?

QB C.J. Stroud didn't play in the Week 16 matchup. The Texans are a different team with Stroud under center. Stroud has thrown for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and has a 63.9 completion percentage. He also has only thrown five interceptions.

His favorite target is WR Nico Collins, who has caught 80 passes for 1,297 receiving yards and has scored eight touchdowns. Stroud also has WR Noah Brown and WR Robert Woods, who have been in the league for seven and eleven years, respectively. Woods has caught 40 passes for 426 yards and scored a touchdown in 11 starts. Brown has caught 33 passes for 567 yards and scored two touchdowns in seven starts.

The Texans are fourth best in yards per catch with 7.7 and fifth with 4,578 passing yards. They have thrown 10 passes for over 40 yards this season.

While the Texans passing offense is lethal, the Browns greatest strength this season has been defending the pass. The Browns secondary is second in the league with 3,149 total passing yards allowed. They have allowed the fewest yards per catch with 5.9 and have given up the fewest number of passing first downs with 136 this season.

"We're going to have to stay after him (C.J. Stroud) in the pass rush," DC Jim Schwartz. "We're going to have to limit run after the catch because he does a good job of giving his guys, including Nico Collins, opportunities to run after the catch. That's one of the things he does best."

What will the kicking game look like?

With K Dustin Hopkins out for Saturday's game due to a hamstring injury, the Browns will have to answer a question they didn't have a problem for a majority of the regular season.

Hopkins had an outstanding season, making all eight kicks of 50-plus yards and hitting four game-winning field goals. He also broke a Browns record by scoring 33 field goals out of 36 attempts and was successful in 24 out of 26 extra points.

K Riley Patterson, who signed in Week 17, will replace him. He has been kicking for the Browns for the past two games. He attempted only one field goal in two games for the Browns and converted his 33-yard attempt in Week 17 against the Jets. He also has made six PATs in two games with the Browns.