Rocky River and Fairview Meet in First Week of High School Game of the Week!

Rocky River High School will host Fairview High School in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week, Presented by Lake Erie College of Osteopathist Medicine (LECOM).

Fairview @ Rocky River

Records: Rocky River 0-0; Fairview 0-0

What:Nonconference game

Date of Game: Friday, Aug. 25

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Rocky River High School; 20951 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH 44116

Pregame Notes:

Now in his third season of head coach of Rocky River, Josh Wells hopes to lead his team to another winning season after finishing 6-4 in 2016. Both Wells and Fairview head coach, Tom Narducci, hope to bring in the first win of the season this Friday night. Narducci is in his seventh season of coaching with Fairview High School.

This is the seventh straight year that the Fairview Warriors have opened their season with the Rocky River Pirates. The Pirates will host the Warriors.

Fairview will have their hands full on Friday night as Rocky River has seven returning offensive starters, one being Dameon Crawford. Crawford finished the 2016 season as an All Ohio honor for Division III and had over 1,500 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Pirates have won this matchup for four years in a row. Will the Warriors be able to end the Pirates win streak, or will the will the Pirates prevail once more?

Good luck to both teams!