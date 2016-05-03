Scooby Wright III: 'I got my opportunity and I'm going to go take it'

That opportunity was hindered a bit by a knee injury that kept him off the field for all but two of Arizona's regular season games in 2015. In fitting fashion, he came back at less than 100 percent for the Wildcats' bowl game and racked up 15 tackles and two sacks.

Asked if the knee is fully healed, Wright simply pointed to the viral video he posted Saturday shortly after the Browns drafted him.

"I high-jumped over a 4-foot fence (into a pool)," Wright said. "I think it's safe to say I'm the healthiest I've been."

Wright was a two-star recruit out of high school who made good on his one and only scholarship offer. His Twitter handle is "TwoStarScoob" but he was every bit a five-star for Arizona, starting as a true freshman and blossoming to a completely different level as a sophomore. The unanimous All-American ranked in the top five among all players for total tackles (163), tackles for loss (29.0), sacks (14.0) and forced fumbles (6).

Revered for his instincts and "insane amount of competitive fire," the 6-foot, 239-pound Wright carries confidence he belongs in the NFL. Even though his entrance to the league wasn't what many expected, he's prepared to bounce back just like he's done in the past.