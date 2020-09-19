St. Ignatius Wildcats vs. St. Edward Eagles Pregame Report

St. Ignatius Wildcats vs. St. Edward Eagles

Records: Wildcats (1-0), Eagles (2-1)

Head Coach: Chuck Kyle; Tom Lombardo

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2020

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Home of the Cleveland Browns), 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH 44114

Streaming live: Saint Ignatius Broadcast Network

This week's second Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and Raising Cane's will feature rivals St. Ignatius Wildcats and St. Edward Eagles.

The Wildcats (1-0), led by legendary head coach Chuck Kyle, will lead the Wildcats into FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday night against a battle tested St. Edward football team. This will be the fifth time that the Wildcats will pay a visit to FirstEnergy Stadium. The Wildcats had a delayed start to the season due to COVID-19. Last week, the Wildcats held their season opener against Bishop Sycamore (Columbus) at Byers Field (Parma, OH). St. Ignatius defeated Bishop Sycamore 33-6. The Wildcats were led by senior running back Mike Simack who gained 83 yards and two rushing touchdowns. St. Ignatius also held Bishop Sycamore's offense to 85 total combined yards on the night.

Coach Tom Lombardo and the Eagles will be featured again in the High School Game of the Week matchup. The Eagles (2-1) rallied to defeat another OHSAA Division I perennial power, Mentor Cardinals, 28-24 on the road last week. Down 24-13 entering the fourth quarter, the Eagles would score fifteen unanswered points in the fourth. The Eagles have faced three of the top 5 teams in Northeast Ohio in this shortened season. Coach Lombardo is testing his young talented team ahead of the 2020 OHSAA playoffs beginning October 2nd.

The Wildcats own the overall series advantage over the Eagles, 32-26-1. The rivalry will be renewed Saturday night – we predict a great game!

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for the all new "Browns Inside the Hudl".