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Throwback Thursday: Browns alums to reminisce about 1986 team at Fan Fest

May 12, 2016 at 09:23 AM
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Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

A handful of Browns alums will be on hand to talk about the 1986 team Saturday at the second-annual Fan Fest.

Legendary players Kevin Mack, Bob Golic, Felix Wright and Hanford Dixon will re-live one of the franchise's most memorable teams in a panel discussion at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The 1986 team -- which finished 12-4 and fell to Denver in the AFC Championship Game — captured a division title and set the franchise record for regular-season wins in the NFL. Of those 16 games, Cleveland found itself in six games decided by three points or less and two overtime bouts in which the Browns defeated the Steelers — the first time in 16 tries — and the Houston Oilers.

To purchase tickets to Fan Fest, click here​.

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