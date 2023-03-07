Top performers at the 2023 Combine

A look at which defensive linemen and wide receivers who could be available in the Browns’ draft range in Round 2 stuck out in Indianapolis

Mar 07, 2023 at 09:36 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

030723_CombineStandouts

Next stop: the draft.

With the completion of the combine, the league's rookie class is looking ahead to the next big event on their calendar on April 27 when the NFL draft officially begins. The Browns, as we've noted several times this offseason, don't have their first pick until No. 42 overall in Round 2 on April 28, but they still kept a close eye on prospects at their top positional needs last week in Indianapolis.

Who might've caught their eye in the workouts? We're looking at some of the measurables at defensive line and wide receiver to answer that question.

DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

Kancey was one of the top D-Line stars on their performance day, clocking a 4.67 40-yard dash time that was the fastest by a DT since 2003. 40-yard times for linemen don't always carry significant weight, but Kancey's blistering pace for a player at 280-pounds is especially jaw-dropping. He might've pushed himself out of the Browns' draft range with his solid day. If not, he'd be an intriguing option for a Browns defense that needs more power in its defensive interior.

EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Adebawore had arguably the best performance by a defensive lineman in the class with a 4.49 40-yard dash, 10'5'' broad jump and 27 bench press reps, all of which were among the best at the position. Adebawore eclipsed Aaron Donald (4.68) for the fastest 40-yard dash time by a player over 280 pounds since 2003. His top-tier athleticism is undeniable after the weekend, and he might've given himself a better shot at landing early in Round 2.

WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Palmer was expected to be one of the speediest players in Indy, and he fulfilled those expectations with a 4.33 40-yard dash time that led all receivers. Palmer could be an intriguing pick on Day 2 or 3 and totaled 1,043 receiving yards and nine touchdowns at Nebraska last season.

Photos: Prospect Media Availability

NFL prospects speak at their media availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis Indiana

20230301-MS-005
1 / 31
Defensive back Sydney Brown, Illinois speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.
2 / 31

Defensive back Sydney Brown, Illinois speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
3 / 31

Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Andre Carter II, Army speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
4 / 31

Linebacker Andre Carter II, Army speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman DJ Dale, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
5 / 31

Defensive lineman DJ Dale, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
6 / 31

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
7 / 31

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker BJ Ojulari, LSU speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana onMarch 1, 2023.
8 / 31

Linebacker BJ Ojulari, LSU speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana onMarch 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Alabama at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
9 / 31

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Alabama at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
10 / 31

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Brenton Cox, Florida speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
11 / 31

Defensive lineman Brenton Cox, Florida speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
12 / 31

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Zach Harrison, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
13 / 31

Defensive lineman Zach Harrison, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
NFL Networks Peter Schrager and Tom Pelissero at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
14 / 31

NFL Networks Peter Schrager and Tom Pelissero at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Byron Young, Tennessee speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
15 / 31

Defensive lineman Byron Young, Tennessee speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
16 / 31

Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
NFL Networks Peter Schrager and Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
17 / 31

NFL Networks Peter Schrager and Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Will McDonald IV, Iowa State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
18 / 31

Defensive lineman Will McDonald IV, Iowa State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
NFL branding at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
19 / 31

NFL branding at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
20 / 31

Defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
21 / 31

Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
22 / 31

Defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Gervarrius Owens, Houston speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.
23 / 31

Defensive back Gervarrius Owens, Houston speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Carrington Valentine, Kentucky speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.
24 / 31

Defensive back Carrington Valentine, Kentucky speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr., Virginia speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.
25 / 31

Defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr., Virginia speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.
26 / 31

Defensive back Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Jordan Battle, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.
27 / 31

Defensive back Jordan Battle, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Eli Ricks, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.
28 / 31

Defensive back Eli Ricks, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Trey Dean, Florida speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.
29 / 31

Defensive back Trey Dean, Florida speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Clark Phillips III, Utah speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.
30 / 31

Defensive back Clark Phillips III, Utah speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Jammie Robinson, Florida State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.
31 / 31

Defensive back Jammie Robinson, Florida State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DT Jalen Redmond

Redmond wasn't considered near the top of the DT prospect list before the week but left Indy regarded as one of the most athletic defensive tackles of the class. A 4.81 40-yard dash time and 7.3-second run in the 3-cone drill showcased his explosiveness and fluidity and made him one of the best D-Line performers. He was initially projected as a late-round pick but could now become an intriguing mid-round option after a tremendous showing.

WR Josh Downs, UNC

Downs has been considered a late Day 1 or early Day 2 pick, and he might've elevated his draft stock with a 4.48 40-yard dash time. We won't know until the draft where Downs lands, but he could be a difficult player for the speed-needy Browns to pass up if he's still on the board at No. 42.

DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Benton was second among defensive tackles with 7.34 seconds in the 3-cone drill, a good indicator of his explosiveness that helped him become one of the best defensive tackles in the nation last year. He also ran a solid 5.08 in the 40-yard dash and a broad jump of 9'3".

DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Smith led all defensive linemen with 34 reps on the bench press. The bench press is arguably one of the least-valued drills of the combine, but it could still be notable for the Browns in their evaluations of Smith, who has been one of the most commonly mocked players to the Browns in draft projections.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Andrew Berry, Callie Brownson highlight progress of women in NFL at Women's Forum

Berry and Brownson both spoke in panel discussions during the Women's Forum at the NFL Combine about what they've done to help pave paths for women into pro football

news

Browns tender CB Thomas Graham and DT Ben Stille

Both players appeared in seven games each with the Browns last season

news

Seven Browns players to participate in NFL's offseason professional development program

The Browns lead all NFL teams with seven players who will partake in behind-the-scenes experiences to learn more about entertainment, sports business and the music industry

news

Browns Celebrate Black History Month through #BeTheSolution

The Browns continued to emphasize social justice efforts throughout Black History Month

Advertising