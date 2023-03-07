Top performers at the 2023 Combine

Next stop: the draft.
With the completion of the combine, the league's rookie class is looking ahead to the next big event on their calendar on April 27 when the NFL draft officially begins. The Browns, as we've noted several times this offseason, don't have their first pick until No. 42 overall in Round 2 on April 28, but they still kept a close eye on prospects at their top positional needs last week in Indianapolis.
Who might've caught their eye in the workouts? We're looking at some of the measurables at defensive line and wide receiver to answer that question.
DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt
Kancey was one of the top D-Line stars on their performance day, clocking a 4.67 40-yard dash time that was the fastest by a DT since 2003. 40-yard times for linemen don't always carry significant weight, but Kancey's blistering pace for a player at 280-pounds is especially jaw-dropping. He might've pushed himself out of the Browns' draft range with his solid day. If not, he'd be an intriguing option for a Browns defense that needs more power in its defensive interior.
EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
Adebawore had arguably the best performance by a defensive lineman in the class with a 4.49 40-yard dash, 10'5'' broad jump and 27 bench press reps, all of which were among the best at the position. Adebawore eclipsed Aaron Donald (4.68) for the fastest 40-yard dash time by a player over 280 pounds since 2003. His top-tier athleticism is undeniable after the weekend, and he might've given himself a better shot at landing early in Round 2.
WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska
Palmer was expected to be one of the speediest players in Indy, and he fulfilled those expectations with a 4.33 40-yard dash time that led all receivers. Palmer could be an intriguing pick on Day 2 or 3 and totaled 1,043 receiving yards and nine touchdowns at Nebraska last season.
NFL prospects speak at their media availability at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis Indiana
DT Jalen Redmond
Redmond wasn't considered near the top of the DT prospect list before the week but left Indy regarded as one of the most athletic defensive tackles of the class. A 4.81 40-yard dash time and 7.3-second run in the 3-cone drill showcased his explosiveness and fluidity and made him one of the best D-Line performers. He was initially projected as a late-round pick but could now become an intriguing mid-round option after a tremendous showing.
WR Josh Downs, UNC
Downs has been considered a late Day 1 or early Day 2 pick, and he might've elevated his draft stock with a 4.48 40-yard dash time. We won't know until the draft where Downs lands, but he could be a difficult player for the speed-needy Browns to pass up if he's still on the board at No. 42.
DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
Benton was second among defensive tackles with 7.34 seconds in the 3-cone drill, a good indicator of his explosiveness that helped him become one of the best defensive tackles in the nation last year. He also ran a solid 5.08 in the 40-yard dash and a broad jump of 9'3".
DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
Smith led all defensive linemen with 34 reps on the bench press. The bench press is arguably one of the least-valued drills of the combine, but it could still be notable for the Browns in their evaluations of Smith, who has been one of the most commonly mocked players to the Browns in draft projections.