Top performers at the 2023 Combine

Next stop: the draft.

With the completion of the combine, the league's rookie class is looking ahead to the next big event on their calendar on April 27 when the NFL draft officially begins. The Browns, as we've noted several times this offseason, don't have their first pick until No. 42 overall in Round 2 on April 28, but they still kept a close eye on prospects at their top positional needs last week in Indianapolis.

Who might've caught their eye in the workouts? We're looking at some of the measurables at defensive line and wide receiver to answer that question.

DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

Kancey was one of the top D-Line stars on their performance day, clocking a 4.67 40-yard dash time that was the fastest by a DT since 2003. 40-yard times for linemen don't always carry significant weight, but Kancey's blistering pace for a player at 280-pounds is especially jaw-dropping. He might've pushed himself out of the Browns' draft range with his solid day. If not, he'd be an intriguing option for a Browns defense that needs more power in its defensive interior.

EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Adebawore had arguably the best performance by a defensive lineman in the class with a 4.49 40-yard dash, 10'5'' broad jump and 27 bench press reps, all of which were among the best at the position. Adebawore eclipsed Aaron Donald (4.68) for the fastest 40-yard dash time by a player over 280 pounds since 2003. His top-tier athleticism is undeniable after the weekend, and he might've given himself a better shot at landing early in Round 2.

WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska