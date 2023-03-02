Combine

Presented by

Catherine Raîche enjoying 'year of firsts,' serving as 'rock star' assistant GM and VP of football ops

After becoming a mother while transitioning to a new role that made her the highest-ranked female team personnel executive in NFL history with the Browns, Raîche has found a balance in life

Mar 02, 2023 at 02:02 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

030223_Raiche

INDIANAPOLIS — Catherine Raîche didn't even need to be asked about how her last year has gone to begin discussing how much change she's experienced in life since joining the Browns.

"I know I've been with the Browns for almost a year now," she said before taking questions from local media at the NFL combine. "It was a year of firsts for me for many reasons."

Those firsts included taking a job with the Browns as the Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Football Operations and becoming the highest-ranked female team personnel executive in NFL history. Raîche previously worked with the Eagles as the Assistant GM and VP of Football Operations. Now, she and Browns Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry work with the senior strategy group in deciding all player transactions.

In August, Raîche also welcomed the birth of her first child, Zavier. She was on maternity leave until Week 10, but she still found herself watching film when he was sleeping and trying to stay in-tune with team operations.

"I was so responsive initially still on work stuff that Andrew almost kicked me out of one of our (messaging) threads to make sure I took some time," she said with a laugh. "It was a good perspective for me. I definitely wanted to stay connected but also take the time to be present at home, as well. Find balance there, I would say."

Photos: Catherine Raiche at the 2023 NFL Combine

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

20230301-MS-099
1 / 18
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
2 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
3 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
4 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche joins Cleveland Browns Daily on location at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
5 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche joins Cleveland Browns Daily on location at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche poses for a photo at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
6 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche poses for a photo at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
7 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
8 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
9 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche joins Cleveland Browns Daily on location at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
10 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche joins Cleveland Browns Daily on location at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
11 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche joins Cleveland Browns Daily on location at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
12 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche joins Cleveland Browns Daily on location at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Director of Football Communications Dan Murphy and Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
13 / 18

Director of Football Communications Dan Murphy and Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
14 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche poses for a photo at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
15 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche poses for a photo at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche joins Cleveland Browns Daily on location at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
16 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche joins Cleveland Browns Daily on location at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
17 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.
18 / 18

Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raiche speaks to the local media at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Life has settled down now for Raîche, who is one more career step away from becoming a GM in the NFL and could become the first female GM in NFL history.

That career started in Canada. Raîche, who was born in Montreal, Quebec, began working for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League as a coordinator of football administration in 2015 and became their assistant GM in 2017. She then made stops with the Toronto Argonauts as director of football administration from 2018-19 and the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL in 2020.

Raîche joined the Eagles in 2019 as a football operations coordinator. Her boss?

Berry.

"One of the great things about Andrew is if you do a good job, he is going to keep giving some stuff to you, trusts you and empowers you," she said, "which really allowed me to grow super quickly and learn a ton."

Three years after arriving in Philadelphia, Raîche became their VP of football operations, a role she held for two seasons until Berry reached out to her again. Berry had her in mind when his former VP of football operations, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, left the Browns to become the GM of the Vikings. Within a few months, Raîche was again calling Berry her boss.

"I think we work really, really well together," Raîche said. "I learn a ton from him, and I think we can also complement each other in certain areas. I like to see my job as how I can make Andrew look good and how I can take things off his plate so he can focus on all of the strategic decisions and things that he has going on.

"I do think our personalities match really well, both as friends and as coworkers."

Since then, Raîche has been a vital piece of Berry's front office crew.

"Quite honestly, Cat is one of the most talented front office executives I have ever had the pleasure of working with," Berry said. "There is really nothing that she cannot do. She can evaluate. She can manage. She can lead. She is really strong in contract management. Super smart. Super strategic. Honestly, I looked at it as an opportunity to add someone who I view as a rock star in the front office."

All of those traits have helped Raîche navigate through two full-time jobs — a crucial executive for an NFL franchise and a mother, and the "firsts" haven't stopped occurring for the latter role, either.

"It's my first time leaving him for more than two days," she said. "So another big first here."

Another big "first" could be coming soon, too, if she takes the next step up the executive ranks and becomes an NFL GM. She'll be ready for it when the opportunity comes, but she knows it'll only happen if she continues to find success in Cleveland.

"What comes and what opportunity comes, I'm excited for it, too," she said. "Quite frankly, I've never really thought about my next job. I've always focused on the one I currently have, and that is what has led me to great opportunities on and on throughout my career. Definitely excited for what's up for us this season."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Chris Simms believes Deshaun Watson will be 'right back near the top quarterbacks in football'

The NBC Sports NFL analyst sees the offense showing big improvements in Watson's second season in Cleveland

news

5 things to know from Kevin Stefanski at the 2023 NFL Combine

Stefanski discussed coaching changes, Deshaun Watson, the Hall of Fame Game selection and more

news

Edge rushers of 2023 draft class hope to emulate talents of — and possibly play with — Myles Garrett

Garrett's impact on the current generation of edge rushers has been felt at the 2023 combine

news

5 things to know from Andrew Berry at 2023 NFL Combine

Berry discussed the moves the Browns have made on the defense and what could still be ahead for the whole roster

news

Browns 2023 NFL Combine Primer: Everything you need to know

The NFL Combine is back in Indianapolis this week as hundreds of college prospects perform in front of league scouts, coaches and executives

news

10 Players to Watch at NFL Combine

The Browns could have their eyes on these 10 players throughout the week in Indy

news

Daniel Jeremiah tabs 2 edge rusher prospects as possible fits for Browns ahead of NFL Combine

Jeremiah believes two edge rushers currently projected to land in Round 2 would be optimal for the defensive line scheme new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has typically utilized

news

7 prospects moving up draft boards after NFL Combine week

Two Georgia D-linemen garnered plenty of attention, while several players from the loaded wide receiver class showcased elite speed

news

Jermaine Johnson II 'wants to be feared' like Myles Garrett

Johnson, a potential option for the Browns at No. 13, has watched a lot of Garrett's film as he prepares for the draft

news

Ohio State DE Tyreke Smith would love chance to start NFL career in his hometown

Smith watched Browns games with his dad growing up and would love to return to Cleveland to start his NFL career

news

Georgia's 3-headed D-line monster ready to deliver immediate impacts in NFL

Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker could all be of interest for the Browns if they're looking to bolster their D-line early in the draft

Advertising