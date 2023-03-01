Edge rushers of 2023 draft class hope to emulate talents of — and possibly play with — Myles Garrett

Garrett's bend is what makes him stand out from other star pass rushers. With an ability to keep his balance and bring his hips close to the ground, Garrett is able to beat tackles by simply attempting to rush around them rather than run through or use a spin move — although he certainly has mastered those moves, too. That's how he's managed to become the only NFL edge rusher with 16 sacks in each of the last two seasons.

Will McDonald IV, an Iowa State product who's been mocked to the Browns with their second-round pick, has admired how easy Garrett makes the move look.

"He's a different type of pass rusher, but I definitely try to take some of the tools he's got," McDonald said. "He definitely has a good bend. That's one thing as pass rushers that we do have in common. His bend is super crazy, and that's one thing I do need to work on in my game, too. I know my bend is good, but I want to be able to master it and do what I need to do."

Ohio State edge rusher Zach Harrison, a Lewis Center native who is expected to be an early-round pick, said Garrett is one of the players he's watched most as he looks to carve an NFL career.

He could start it with him in Cleveland.