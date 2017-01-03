Tuesday roundup: Browns put a wrap on 2016, look toward offseason

Happy Tuesday, Dawg Pound!
Here's the morning roundup:
— Sashi Brown, Hue Jackson and Paul DePodesta met with reporters Monday morning for the Browns end of the year news conference. Here's five things to know.
— With an eye toward the offseason, the Browns said they'll take "aggressive shots" at bolstering the roster via the draft, free agency and other means.
— The Browns turned the page after a 1-15 season, but players say they "trajectory" they're on is a good one under Jackson and the front office.
— The Browns hold the first and 12th overall picks in the 2017 NFL Draft
— Here's what players had to say during Monday's exit interviews
— The Browns 2017 opponents are set. You can take a look here.
— Browns signed eight to the future/reserve list on Monday afternoon