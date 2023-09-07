High School Game of the Week

Presented by

Wadsworth vs Twinsburg square off in High School Game of the Week

Sep 07, 2023 at 01:24 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
HSGOTW 4 (3)

Friday's game between Wadsworth and Twinsburg is this week's High School Game of the Week!

The winning team from each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football regular season will receive $2,500 for their program.

Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.

WHO: Wadsworth (2-1) vs Twinsburg (2-1)

WHERE: Art Wright Stadium, 280 Grandview Ave, Wadsworth, OH 44281

WHEN: 7:00pm

COACHES: Justin Todd, Wadsworth and Charles Saulter, Twinsburg

Follow us on Twitter @BrownsYouthFB for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com after the game for photos, MVPs of the game and more.

Related Content

news

HSGOTW #3: Canton South defeats Sandy Valley (35-27) 

Canton South was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Sandy Valley vs Canton South square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #2: Ursuline defeats Padua Franciscan (38-7) 

Ursuline was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Ursuline vs Padua square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #1: Austintown-Fitch defeats Euclid (40-6)

Austintown-Fitch was last week's High School Game of the Week winner
news

Euclid vs Austintown-Fitch square off in High School Game of the Week

This featured matchup will also be a part of the Nike Kickoff Classic, both teams will also receive $2,500 for their program for participating in the Nike Kickoff Classic
news

OHSAA Football State Championships set to take place in Canton

Seven high school football teams from Northeast Ohio will make their way to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in the hopes of taking home a state title
news

HSGOTW: St. Edward defeats Archbishop Hoban (41-20)

St. Edward is this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week
news

St. Edward vs. Archbishop Hoban square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle of Ohio kicks off at Lakewood Stadium on October 22nd
news

HSGOTW: Jackson (Massillon) defeats Canton Central Catholic (21-14))

Jackson (Massillon) is this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week
news

HSGOTW: Shaker Heights defeats Lorain (34-16)

Kirtland was this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week
Advertising