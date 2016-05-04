Wednesday roundup: Why the Browns drafted so many WRs; Scooby Wright ready to compete

Happy Wednesday, Dawg Pound!
NFL.com is set to release its Top 100 players list tonight. In the meantime, Dan Hanzus offers his predictions for the biggest risers and fallers.
NFL.com also compiled a list of veterans players most helped by their teams' draft pick, a group that includes Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III.
MMQB.com's Peter King pens a “Draft Sobriety Test” as teams continue on with their offseason workouts.
Sports Illustrated looks back on how quarterbacks Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and Paxton Lynch were drafted. Goff and Wentz were taken No. 1 and No. 2 by the Rams and Eagles, respectively, while Lynch was taken by the Broncos late in the first round to become the potential heir of Peyton Manning.