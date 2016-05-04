Wednesday roundup: Why the Browns drafted so many WRs; Scooby Wright ready to compete

Happy Wednesday, Dawg Pound!

In case you missed it, here's what ClevelandBrowns.com produced Tuesday.



[Scooby Wright III : 'I got my opportunity and I'm going to go take it'



NFL.com is set to release its Top 100 players list tonight. In the meantime, Dan Hanzus offers his predictions for the biggest risers and fallers.

NFL.com also compiled a list of veterans players most helped by their teams' draft pick, a group that includes Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III.

MMQB.com's Peter King pens a “Draft Sobriety Test” as teams continue on with their offseason workouts.