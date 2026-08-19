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Wideouts Part One: The Route Ahead
The Browns are using training camp to evaluate the depth in the wide receiver room
By Kelsey Russo Aug 19, 2026

As the Browns split up into position groups during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, head coach Todd Monken walked over to watch the wide receivers.

The receivers went through individual drills with the quarterbacks, working on route detail. Monken offered technical advice to the whole group, as well as coached rookie WR Denzel Boston on his stance and start – helping him to "shrink his surface area," giving him a clean release around the defender.

It's one of the many areas Boston said Monken has helped him improve as a rookie during his first training camp.

"With Coach Monken, he's always out there like routes on air," Boston said. "He's always out there making sure that he's coaching the routes the way that he wants it to be or how the scheme fits the routes, to make sure that our cuts are matching up with the QB's timing. And he really just allows us to embrace the role of being a receiver and understand, 'OK this is how we want to do it,' and then he kind of just intensifies it to another level of like a masterful class."

To Monken, his involvement with the receivers is second nature – as a former quarterback himself and with his experience coaching quarterbacks — Monken has worked extensively alongside receivers. But it's also part of his evaluation of the receiving corps as the Browns prepare for the 2026 NFL season.

"I think at times they're under coached. And I mean the bottom line is if they're that important and the market says that, then we ought to treat them a lot like we treat a quarterback in terms of their development," Monken said. "And our guys do that. (Wide receivers coach Christian Jones) does a great job with those guys. I'm always there to help with those guys and my background. So, I think protection starts with the protection, but then ultimately your receivers – be it tight ends, be it your running backs or receivers – have to be on point and be in line with the quarterback and what he expects."

The depth in the Browns' wide receiver room runs deep – from the number of players to the differing skillsets and levels of experience. During the offseason, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry made key additions to the position room to address a need with the signing of Tylan Wallace in free agency and drafting KC Concepcion and Boston in the first and second rounds, respectively, in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ahead of the initial 53-man roster, the Browns have 11 receivers on the 90-man roster. From established veterans like Jerry Jeudy and Wallace and returning players such as Isaiah Bond, Gage Larvadain and Cedric Tillman, to their rookies in Boston and Concepcion and potential depth players like Malachi Corley, Luke Floriea and undrafted rookie Kole Wilson, the Browns have pending decisions on who best fits their style of offense.

Training camp has provided the chance to extensively evaluate the receivers through the distribution of reps.

"We're trying to give equal opportunities to everybody and not just tell somebody they're going to do one thing and that's all they're going to do this whole camp because nobody can see what you're capable of," Jones said. "So, we spent a lot of time on it, making sure guys get opportunities to show what they can do in a lot of different areas. And from then, hopefully, you feel like you got a fair shot at getting a complete evaluation of your abilities."

For Monken, the evaluation process began during the offseason program. That process deepened when training camp began, and Monken wanted to assess if they could count on Boston and Concepcion as their draft picks and bring them up to speed quickly in an NFL offense. He wanted to see further just how players like Bond and Jeudy could impact the offense, and how his previous connections with Wallace from their time with the Ravens could be a positive for the Browns.

With each practice and stage of the preseason, Monken and his coaching staff grow closer to ultimately deciding the makeup of the receiving corps.

"Evaluating the receivers is difficult because there's no guarantee in a given practice they're going to get the same opportunities day to day," Monken said. "So, what are you looking at? OK, play to play, their efficiency and their movements in terms of their assignments, in terms of their physicality, irrespective of how many balls come their way. And then obviously the main, defining moment is how many plays they're able to make and contested catches."

When the Browns first began the offseason program in the spring, the wide receivers were handed a new playbook. After Monken was hired as the new head coach of the Browns in late January 2026, followed by the hiring of offensive coordinator Travis Switzer, they built a new offensive system.

For rookies, newcomers and veterans alike, the playbook required a commitment to learning and studying the details.

"This is probably one of the most difficult playbooks, not just because it's so many details and so many little things that you need to stay focused on, and you just got to stay on top of it," Jeudy said. "Just study extra hard. You got to be in the playbook because in this offense, you're going to be put in the best position possible for the offense to succeed. So, you just got to stay on top of the little details."

The rookie receivers knew they were on a similar path once they were drafted and stepped into CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the first time, adjusting to the NFL at rapid speed as they work to demonstrate how they can immediately impact the offense. So, the two have relied on one another to help learn their new offensive scheme.

"KC, that's my dawg," Boston said. "And some ways that we've helped each other is, if we're confused on an install coming up, we'll hop on FaceTime or maybe we'll just hang out together and go over the plays, make sure that we understand exactly what's going on with these plays. We'll test each other, quiz each other on those different types of things. And then also I think just outside of football, just being able to have a good connection with him, be a brother with him, have him as a brother, and be able to talk when things get tough as a rookie, and just someone to talk to that's going through the same experience that you are and just having to have that good connection."

Jones also configured the wide receiver meetings to provide a more hands-on approach to the playbook. Instead of just being in the meeting room, they also use the fieldhouse and walkthrough spaces at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to allow the receivers to roll out and visualize the concepts. They can easily transition to a full walkthrough to further solidify the concepts they are reviewing.

The coaching staff also utilizes walkthroughs towards the beginning of the day for the rookies, as assistant wide receivers coach John Wozniak highlights plays that the rookie receivers will be in on that particular day of practice, or important elements to be prepared for. Jones said the goal is to demonstrate how well they must know the details of the plays and the knowledge of the overall picture to operate in their offensive scheme.

Alongside mastering the details of the playbook, the receiving corps has a standard set for the room based on three main elements: get open, catch the ball and execute their blocks. Their goal each day out on the practice field is to uphold that standard. Jones sees each receiver handle the criterion through their own individual preparation both for the day and the week ahead as they focus on daily improvement.

"It's setting that standard and showing the level of preparation you need to have," Jones said. "And that's just training camp and the preseason. Once the season starts, it even goes up even more. And someone I use as a gauge for them is Jerry. I mean, Jerry's had to learn a new offense I think every year he's been in the league. But he comes in ready to go, knows what routes he's running or knows the plays as a whole concept. And if he asks questions, he knows the exact questions to ask. So, he's somebody I kind of use as a standard of preparation for knowing what to do, right? We still iron out the details, get things straight, but his study habits and the way he comes in knowing what to do has been really good."

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns

Over the course of the offseason program and throughout training camp, the preparation has paid off for both the rookies and veterans like Jeudy. When Boston, Concepcion and Jeudy line up at the line of scrimmage with the first team offense, they execute their routes and make plays.

For Jeudy, as he entered his seventh training camp — he had simple goals to be a better receiver than he was in 2025 and consistently improve. He utilized the offseason to focus on different areas of his game like his hand-eye coordination and his stamina, which he attacked through sprints, running and conditioning.

Jeudy's skillset as an elite route runner has allowed the Browns to move him around on the field, using his speed and ability to stay on the move as an advantage. He can make the more difficult breaks in his routes at hard angles, which slows down defensive backs in pinning him to a spot.

Since the first day of training camp, Jeudy has stayed in the present and used each practice to his advantage. He's made numerous plays over the course of camp, connecting with both QB Shedeur Sanders and QB Deshaun Watson in team drills.

"Jerry Jeudy has proven to me he's a great teammate," Monken said. "All we've done is move him around. I mean, we had him at X. Now we're putting him at Z. I want to try to get him on the move more. I think he's got really fluid movement skills. I think he can separate, so we got to get him in positions where he can do that. He's been fun to be around because it hasn't bothered him one bit. He likes to play football."

His leadership presence has also increased. As the most veteran player in the receiver room, Jeudy said he has made himself available to answer any questions from the young receivers and rookies. Boston said Jeudy has checked in daily with him on his routine before and after practice, and offered reminders on getting low in his routes, sinking his pads down and other small techniques.

Jeudy also asks his coaches in meetings questions to encourage his teammates to do the same. And his coaches have taken notice of his leadership both on the field and in the meeting room.

"Jerry is more of a lead by example guy," Jones said. "He's going to go out there and try and play his way, play routes. Jerry's going to go out there and he's going to run routes as hard as he can. He's going to stand in front of guys who are trying to block, and he wants to go out there and make plays. And he's going to lead by example in his preparation, how he shows up each day. He doesn't have any bad habits. He's not late. He makes sure he's on time for everything. And I think that's something that's really good for them to see a vet that's been in the league this long do something like that."

Denzel, he wants to be great. [...] He constantly trying to learn. He constantly trying to get better, so that's all he could ask for as a rookie. Jerry Jeudy

Boston and Concepcion have earned the trust of both Monken and Jones. For Monken, he looked for the ability to play fast and mostly mistake-free in terms of their alignment, assignment and technique. For Jones, he narrowed in on their understanding of the plays, motions, shifts and assignments, as well as the execution of their individual assignments. That trust has manifested itself in opportunities with the first team offense for both rookies, and each demonstrating their unique skillsets.

"Having two rookies with two different skillsets are great because you can put them in different spots," Jones said. "You're always trying to make them both really complete players, right? But both have strengths and you try to rely on those strengths to make sure you can give defenses a hard time. But what's great about the two is they both have that same mindset."

After being selected as the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Concepcion used the offseason to fully dive into preparing for the NFL. He improved his study habits by being more intentional of how he studied details. He also focused on improving his hands, working on the JUGS machine to catch the football, as well as keeping his eyes on the ball all the way through the catch.

Concepcion has showcased his improved pass catching throughout training camp, making acrobatic leaps to come down with the football during team drills. He has also made the routine catches as he ran his routes, as well as demonstrated his ability to make defenders miss in space and create separation.

"He's handled us moving him around at an elite level," Monken said. "It's not easy to – all right, you're at Z, OK, you're at F, you're at X. We're going to ask you to do all of these things within our offense, and he's been impressive, KC has, in terms of that. And just studying. And at night if he has any questions, he certainly will contact the staff during the day. He wants to learn and that that's been probably the most impressive. We knew he was explosive. We knew he would be competitive at the catch point, but we didn't know how diligent he would be and receptive to coaching."

Boston showed up to camp with a clear mindset – to show that he belongs in the NFL. Jones saw that chip on his shoulder from the second-round pick on the first day he arrived at the Browns.

His teammates have seen that desire in Boston's approach on the field and in the meeting room.

"Denzel, he wants to be great," Jeudy said. "He wants to learn. So, he comes to me and ask me questions about anything he has, and I just give him my response about it, and he's just taking it on the field. So, yeah, he constantly trying to learn. He constantly trying to get better, so that's all he could ask for as a rookie. I'm here to help Denzel and KC any way possible, any questions they have within this season and within this offense, I'm here to help."

Boston has demonstrated a high level of confidence, as well as his ability to go after the ball, attack through the air and bring down contested catches. He has showed off his catch radius and how he can take the top of the defense to make key completions. Outside of catching the ball, Boston also has succeeded in the blocking game, helping to create space for his teammates.

As Boston has made plays over the course of training camp, the Browns moved him to the X receiver to take more reps with the first team beginning on Aug. 10 as they headed into Week 1 of the preseason. Monken said because of the plays Boston made during training camp, combined with a goal to move Jeudy around, moving Boston to the X receiver allows the Browns' offense to operate in other formations where Boston can be trusted to make the contested catches.

"Denzel is super diligent. He studies every night," Monken said. "He comes in, you ask him a question, he usually has the answer and if he doesn't have the answer, he's going to ask. Everybody talks about he's got great size, but he plays big. He has the ability to go up and get the ball at the high point. He plays friendly to the quarterback. He steps back to the quarterback on balls that happen to be a little off. He does a great job down the field of using his off arm to shield off defenders, so he's a big guy that plays big, and not all big guys play big."

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

As Boston sat in the team meeting room during the Browns' preseason road trip to Chicago, he flipped through different clips of opponent film. As he watched, his eyes tracked the movements of the defensive backs. Boston explained that when he watches upcoming opponents, he is studying the cornerbacks and safeties. He is looking at the techniques of the defensive backs, including the way in which safeties move and rotate throughout a defense.

"Corners, they can disguise all they want, but safeties, they can't really lie about what they've got to do," Boston said. "They've got to get to their spot, so I like to watch and kind of see what they're doing and also getting the different looks of plays that we may run and kind of see how whether I need to hit this block or the way that I want to release off the ball to make sure I can get into my route efficiently."

Boston makes his film study a part of his nightly routine. Each night he watches film for at least an hour and studies the different rotations, the way defenses move and the techniques of the corners he could be matched up against. He then turns on a few clips of some of his top NFL receivers – Julio Jones, Randy Moss, Antonio Brown and Mike Evans – to look at what techniques worked well for them. He has analyzed their releases, the way they get in and out of a break, in and out of a route or the way in which they set up a defensive back to break out into a route.

His film study, coupled with his color-coded note taking in the meetings, has allowed Boston to take what he has learned in the classroom and studied on film to the practice field.

"When it comes to taking those notes and everything, I think it just puts it on paper and reminds you in your brain as a constant reminder. Without thinking, it gets to your subconscious, that's how I think about it," Boston said. "It gets to your subconscious mind to where when you do see it on film you're like, 'Oh, that's what coach was talking about' or 'Oh that's what we're talking about in this meeting.' And then since you've already put it on paper, it just runs in your mind as you start to see the plays unfold."

The Browns take the use of film one step further for their position groups, as they also utilize film at practice. On TVs located on the sidelines, after certain team periods different groups of wide receivers will stand alongside Jones to watch the clips. Having access to the extra film following drills allows for receivers to quickly analyze their play and adjust accordingly.

"Having the TVs on the sidelines great because you miss a lot of things," Jones said. "You might be looking at one route for a play or a block for a play and completely miss what's going on on the other side. Just to be able to bring it back, see everything, slow it down and talk through the thought process as you have a more clear picture of everything, it's really good so that way you can give immediate coaching points because you might be running that play again. It's been great."

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

When the Browns took the field for their first preseason game against the Bears in Chicago, their starting offense featured Boston, Concepcion and Jeudy as their receivers. They played the first two offensive series together before they pulled the starters for the remainder of the game. They each made plays while on the field in those two series and provided QB Deshaun Watson multiple threats in the pass game.

For Switzer, seeing how the trio functioned in the offensive system in a game setting was an important step in their evaluation.

"It's a belief we have that's going to apply to everybody on offense – every skilled player – we're going to try to put guys in the best spot possible, both for them as individuals and then for us as a team as well," Switzer said. "And being able to have those guys out there together and being able to play multiple spots even within those three, being out there together is going to be huge."

Heading into the first game of the preseason, Monken's goals for the two rookies focused on playing clean, understanding their assignments, being aligned properly and playing fast. Jones reiterated similar goals for his rookies and added that he didn't want Boston and Concepcion to be afraid.

"Don't go out there and be scared," Jones said. "I don't wanna see f***ing pupils, f***ing scared faces – which I don't think they'll have, but I don't wanna see nobody out there scared. Just go out there and play. They've been doing it the whole camp, and I'm confident they'll do it, right? It's about them going out there and not being confused by all the people in the stands, just go out there and play your game. It's the same field; it's just a different place you're playing."

Over the course of their game reps, Boston and Concepcion functioned at a high level. Boston made his first NFL catch on the Browns' second offensive drive of the game, picking up 15 yards and moving the chains.

As the ball was snapped and Boston got off the line of scrimmage, he said his goal was to push vertical. He felt the defender play over the top of him, so he stopped and cut to change direction to come back towards the ball to make the catch. As he saw the ball sail through the air towards him, time slowed down. But when the ball hit his hands and he secured the catch, he had one thought on his mind – "get up field."

Switzer said they saw how Boston could use his size and speed in a game setting, as well his route running – all elements they had witnessed in practice and saw translate to a game. For Boston, executing the play and securing that first catch was beneficial to see the work in practice and the classroom come to fruition.

"Being able to get the ball in my hands and get some YAC after the catch as well, after contact, it felt great just to get the gauge of how the game's going to feel a little bit. It just warmed me up to, all right, now it's time to go. It's go time," Boston said.

Concepcion also made an impact in multiple ways – starting with a 31-yard punt return, adding three catches for 27 yards and scoring Cleveland's only touchdown on a 14-yard run in the second quarter. Switzer said he saw Concepcion run athletically and physically, elements of his game, coupled with his success of having the ball in his hand, that were encouraging to see.

Boston was just as thrilled for his fellow rookie receiver to find the end zone in his NFL debut.

"You could hear me on the mic, I'm sitting there like 'get in that zone KC,' because I knew if he hit that corner, he was gonna get in there," Boston said. "And I saw (Tylan Wallace) he had a good block over there and kind of just opened it up for him. And I was just super excited for him to get in the end zone and make a play that I know he's probably dreamed of thousands of times."

Now, as the Browns head into the second week of the preseason – set to host the Bills for a joint practice ahead of Week 2 of the preseason – their receivers will look to take the next step forward. Their main focus – honing in on the details and sharpening their execution. Switzer highlighted there would be an added emphasis on defining routes against man and zone coverage and adjusting routes where necessary.

"The preseason games are the most real thing we get, in combination with the practice – which is going to be huge against Buffalo this week," Switzer said. "But the preseason games and joint practices are the most real you can really get, as far as an evaluation. Those are going to weigh pretty heavily, but it's going to be a collective body of work that we're looking at for every evaluation."

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