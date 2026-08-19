Wideouts Part One: The Route Ahead

As the Browns split up into position groups during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, head coach Todd Monken walked over to watch the wide receivers.
The receivers went through individual drills with the quarterbacks, working on route detail. Monken offered technical advice to the whole group, as well as coached rookie WR Denzel Boston on his stance and start – helping him to "shrink his surface area," giving him a clean release around the defender.
It's one of the many areas Boston said Monken has helped him improve as a rookie during his first training camp.
"With Coach Monken, he's always out there like routes on air," Boston said. "He's always out there making sure that he's coaching the routes the way that he wants it to be or how the scheme fits the routes, to make sure that our cuts are matching up with the QB's timing. And he really just allows us to embrace the role of being a receiver and understand, 'OK this is how we want to do it,' and then he kind of just intensifies it to another level of like a masterful class."
To Monken, his involvement with the receivers is second nature – as a former quarterback himself and with his experience coaching quarterbacks — Monken has worked extensively alongside receivers. But it's also part of his evaluation of the receiving corps as the Browns prepare for the 2026 NFL season.
"I think at times they're under coached. And I mean the bottom line is if they're that important and the market says that, then we ought to treat them a lot like we treat a quarterback in terms of their development," Monken said. "And our guys do that. (Wide receivers coach Christian Jones) does a great job with those guys. I'm always there to help with those guys and my background. So, I think protection starts with the protection, but then ultimately your receivers – be it tight ends, be it your running backs or receivers – have to be on point and be in line with the quarterback and what he expects."
The depth in the Browns' wide receiver room runs deep – from the number of players to the differing skillsets and levels of experience. During the offseason, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry made key additions to the position room to address a need with the signing of Tylan Wallace in free agency and drafting KC Concepcion and Boston in the first and second rounds, respectively, in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Ahead of the initial 53-man roster, the Browns have 11 receivers on the 90-man roster. From established veterans like Jerry Jeudy and Wallace and returning players such as Isaiah Bond, Gage Larvadain and Cedric Tillman, to their rookies in Boston and Concepcion and potential depth players like Malachi Corley, Luke Floriea and undrafted rookie Kole Wilson, the Browns have pending decisions on who best fits their style of offense.
Training camp has provided the chance to extensively evaluate the receivers through the distribution of reps.
"We're trying to give equal opportunities to everybody and not just tell somebody they're going to do one thing and that's all they're going to do this whole camp because nobody can see what you're capable of," Jones said. "So, we spent a lot of time on it, making sure guys get opportunities to show what they can do in a lot of different areas. And from then, hopefully, you feel like you got a fair shot at getting a complete evaluation of your abilities."
For Monken, the evaluation process began during the offseason program. That process deepened when training camp began, and Monken wanted to assess if they could count on Boston and Concepcion as their draft picks and bring them up to speed quickly in an NFL offense. He wanted to see further just how players like Bond and Jeudy could impact the offense, and how his previous connections with Wallace from their time with the Ravens could be a positive for the Browns.
With each practice and stage of the preseason, Monken and his coaching staff grow closer to ultimately deciding the makeup of the receiving corps.
"Evaluating the receivers is difficult because there's no guarantee in a given practice they're going to get the same opportunities day to day," Monken said. "So, what are you looking at? OK, play to play, their efficiency and their movements in terms of their assignments, in terms of their physicality, irrespective of how many balls come their way. And then obviously the main, defining moment is how many plays they're able to make and contested catches."