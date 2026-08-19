Wideouts Part One: The Route Ahead

Boston and Concepcion have earned the trust of both Monken and Jones. For Monken, he looked for the ability to play fast and mostly mistake-free in terms of their alignment, assignment and technique. For Jones, he narrowed in on their understanding of the plays, motions, shifts and assignments, as well as the execution of their individual assignments. That trust has manifested itself in opportunities with the first team offense for both rookies, and each demonstrating their unique skillsets.

"Having two rookies with two different skillsets are great because you can put them in different spots," Jones said. "You're always trying to make them both really complete players, right? But both have strengths and you try to rely on those strengths to make sure you can give defenses a hard time. But what's great about the two is they both have that same mindset."

After being selected as the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Concepcion used the offseason to fully dive into preparing for the NFL. He improved his study habits by being more intentional of how he studied details. He also focused on improving his hands, working on the JUGS machine to catch the football, as well as keeping his eyes on the ball all the way through the catch.

Concepcion has showcased his improved pass catching throughout training camp, making acrobatic leaps to come down with the football during team drills. He has also made the routine catches as he ran his routes, as well as demonstrated his ability to make defenders miss in space and create separation.

"He's handled us moving him around at an elite level," Monken said. "It's not easy to – all right, you're at Z, OK, you're at F, you're at X. We're going to ask you to do all of these things within our offense, and he's been impressive, KC has, in terms of that. And just studying. And at night if he has any questions, he certainly will contact the staff during the day. He wants to learn and that that's been probably the most impressive. We knew he was explosive. We knew he would be competitive at the catch point, but we didn't know how diligent he would be and receptive to coaching."

Boston showed up to camp with a clear mindset – to show that he belongs in the NFL. Jones saw that chip on his shoulder from the second-round pick on the first day he arrived at the Browns.

His teammates have seen that desire in Boston's approach on the field and in the meeting room.

"Denzel, he wants to be great," Jeudy said. "He wants to learn. So, he comes to me and ask me questions about anything he has, and I just give him my response about it, and he's just taking it on the field. So, yeah, he constantly trying to learn. He constantly trying to get better, so that's all he could ask for as a rookie. I'm here to help Denzel and KC any way possible, any questions they have within this season and within this offense, I'm here to help."

Boston has demonstrated a high level of confidence, as well as his ability to go after the ball, attack through the air and bring down contested catches. He has showed off his catch radius and how he can take the top of the defense to make key completions. Outside of catching the ball, Boston also has succeeded in the blocking game, helping to create space for his teammates.

As Boston has made plays over the course of training camp, the Browns moved him to the X receiver to take more reps with the first team beginning on Aug. 10 as they headed into Week 1 of the preseason. Monken said because of the plays Boston made during training camp, combined with a goal to move Jeudy around, moving Boston to the X receiver allows the Browns' offense to operate in other formations where Boston can be trusted to make the contested catches.