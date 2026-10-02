Mason Graham sustained MCL sprain and ankle sprain in Week 4 against the Steelers

Through the first four weeks of the season, Graham recorded four sacks, 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. His four sacks lead the Browns and is tied for third in the league.

"He's a tremendously talented young player that you could see early in the season, it all coming together," head coach Todd Monken said. "Like I said last week, we want all of our young players to be great right away, and we need them to be great right away. That's the nature of the business we've chosen. But I just think he's worked awfully hard. He's not only active and quick, he's a highly intelligent player, which I think helps him in terms of reading sets, in terms of communication up front. And he plays with unbelievable effort."