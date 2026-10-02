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Mason Graham sustained MCL sprain and ankle sprain in Week 4 against the Steelers

Graham’s return will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis

Oct 02, 2026 at 02:22 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The Browns announced an injury update on DT Mason Graham:

An MRI performed at University Hospitals showed that Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham sustained an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain in last night's 27-24 victory over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The Browns medical staff will evaluate his return on a week-to-week basis.

Through the first four weeks of the season, Graham recorded four sacks, 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. His four sacks lead the Browns and is tied for third in the league.

"He's a tremendously talented young player that you could see early in the season, it all coming together," head coach Todd Monken said. "Like I said last week, we want all of our young players to be great right away, and we need them to be great right away. That's the nature of the business we've chosen. But I just think he's worked awfully hard. He's not only active and quick, he's a highly intelligent player, which I think helps him in terms of reading sets, in terms of communication up front. And he plays with unbelievable effort."

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