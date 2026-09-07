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Todd Monken names captains for Week 1 vs. Jaguars

Browns will choose weekly captains throughout the 2026 season

Sep 07, 2026 at 02:36 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

CaptainsWeek1_9.7.26

As the Browns prepare to kick off the regular season against the Jaguars, head coach Todd Monken has named the captains for Week 1 of the season.

CB Tyson Campbell, DT Mason Graham, G Zion Johnson, LS Rex Sunahara and QB Deshaun Watson will represent the Browns as the captains in Jacksonville.

Monken said the coaching staff will pick the weekly game captains, which will consist of two offensive players, two defensive players and one special teams player. Then, at the end of the season, the team will vote on the permanent captains for the 2026 season.

"I think we have a fairly young team, and I'm not ready to name guys that are permanent for us," Monken said. "I do think it's cool for players to go out for the coin toss. I think it's really cool. I think we have, and I think most teams have more leaders than just four or five guys, I just believe that. I believe that with each game you reward guys for the week that they've had, and that's what we're going to do."

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