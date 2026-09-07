Todd Monken names captains for Week 1 vs. Jaguars

Monken said the coaching staff will pick the weekly game captains, which will consist of two offensive players, two defensive players and one special teams player. Then, at the end of the season, the team will vote on the permanent captains for the 2026 season.

"I think we have a fairly young team, and I'm not ready to name guys that are permanent for us," Monken said. "I do think it's cool for players to go out for the coin toss. I think it's really cool. I think we have, and I think most teams have more leaders than just four or five guys, I just believe that. I believe that with each game you reward guys for the week that they've had, and that's what we're going to do."