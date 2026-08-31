KC Concepcion Jr. named Maurice Bassett Award recipient

Browns rookie WR KC Concepcion Jr. has been named the 2026 recipient of the Maurice Bassett Award.

The award was originally created in 1985 in honor of RB Maurice Bassett – who played for the Browns from 1954-56 – and is given to the Browns' most outstanding rookie in training camp, as voted by the media.

Throughout training camp, head coach Todd Monken highlighted Concepcion's skillset and how he showcased his pass-catching both in practices and in the first preseason game against the Bears.

"From what we saw when we drafted him and then getting him here, I hope we're trying to get him the ball as often as we can. I mean, that dude is explosive. He's tough, he's got great contact balance. He understands situational football," Monken said on Aug. 17. "We've got to find a number of ways to get him the ball with his explosiveness, his quickness, his contact balance. So, whether that's punt return, kick return, screens, shallows, down-the-field routes. He's going to be a real weapon for us."

Concepcion excelled through training camp and the preseason, making key plays both in practices and in the first week of the preseason. In the first game against the Bears, Concepcion recorded three receptions for 27 yards, as well as a 14-yard rushing touchdown. Concepcion did not play in the final two preseason games but shined in the joint practice with the Bills on Aug. 20.

Over the course of camp, Concepcion demonstrated his ability to run after the catch, as well as make acrobatic catches and contested catches. Against the Bills in the joint practice, QB Deshaun Watson found Concepcion deep down the middle of the field for a big gain as Concepcion made the contested catch. He also took a screen pass from QB Shedeur Sanders for a touchdown during an 11-on-11 red zone period.

"He's been doing a good job making it a habit to go up for it, and you can see that on the tape. He's never been afraid to go get it," wide receivers coach Christian Jones said. "You watch him in college, he's not afraid to go across the middle, not afraid to run deep and try to catch the ball, get underneath it or go up and attack it. His mindset from when he first got in was being aggressive, and you see that in how he plays, how he blocks, how he chases the ball and finishes. He's been putting it on tape, multiple different ways, and it's been showing. It's been great."