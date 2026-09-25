Nick Chubb retires as a Cleveland Brown

"I think the moment Nick left we were always in our mind was, 'OK, the day that he does decide to retire and not play, he's going to be here and we're going to do everything we can and work with him and get him back here to retire with us,'" Johnson said. "So, from the moment, unfortunately when he did leave, it was, 'Hey, what do we need to do? Let's make sure we do the right thing, honor a great player and person.' And so, it was always going to happen and we're just glad that it's happening now."

Chubb officially announced his retirement from the NFL through social media on Aug. 21, closing the door on his NFL career with 7,349 rushing yards, 1,109 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns in 100 career games.

As the Browns welcome Chubb home to retire in Cleveland, his legacy as one of the great running backs for the Browns and in NFL will be forever cemented into the history books.

"For seven years, Nick Chubb was the gold standard for performance, professionalism and leadership within the Browns organization," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "Although he came in as a quiet, second round pick, it didn't take long for him to make an impact. While our fans most began to notice him after his 105 rushing yards on 3 (!!) carries and two touchdowns in an overtime game during his rookie year in Oakland, Nick had been garnering respect across the organization behind the scenes with his work ethic and team-orientation. A perfect example of this is during that very same game in Oakland, Nick played 15 special teams snaps and recorded four tackles for us. He has always been about helping the team.