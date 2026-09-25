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Nick Chubb retires as a Cleveland Brown

After being drafted in 2018 by the Browns, Chubb spent seven seasons in Cleveland

Sep 25, 2026 at 08:59 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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As Nick Chubb grasped the ball on the handoff from Baker Mayfield on his first carry of the game, Chubb found a running lane and took off. He broke one tackle as he raced down the sideline and outran multiple Raiders' defenders as he rushed into the end zone for a 63-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The touchdown marked his first career rushing touchdown in Week 4 of his rookie season in 2018 and kicked off his illustrious seven-year career with the Browns.

Now, Chubb is retiring as a Brown and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland.

"I love Cleveland. It's a second home to me," Chubb said. "Ever since I stepped foot into the city, I've felt nothing but love and positivity. The decision to retire a Brown was an easy one. To be able to officially retire as a Brown means a lot to my family and me. The Browns have the best fans in football. There were some memorable experiences with the Dawg Pound that I'll never forget. Jimmy and Dee Haslam, Whitney and JW Johnson, and Andrew Berry have done nothing but welcome me with open arms and I'm appreciative of them as I make this life-changing decision. Cleveland has meant a lot to me over the past eight years and I'm proud that I can always call it another home."

Chubb was first drafted by the Browns in 2018 in the second round and spent seven seasons with Cleveland. During his time with the Browns, Chubb played an integral role in the success of the run game and cemented his name at the top of the history books.

In his rookie season, Chubb totaled 1,145 scrimmage yards and 10 scores. He quickly established his role, as in Week 4 Chubb recorded three carries for 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with his longest run of the day for a 63-yard touchdown. He also set a franchise record for the longest rushing touchdown on a 92-yard run in 2018 against the Falcons. He then built on his first-year breakout with four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, with his 1,525 yards in 2022 marking his career best.

The four-time Pro Bowler has the second most 100-yard rushing games in team history with 30, as well as 51 career rushing touchdowns – the third most in team history. He ranks third in career rushing yards by a Brown with 6,843.

Following the 2024 season, Chubb also ranked fourth in total rushing yards in the NFL since 2018 with 6,843 rushing yards in 85 games, trailing Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs.

He established himself as both a fan favorite and organizational centerpiece. Members of Haslam Sports Group, front office members, coaches and players alike all expressed their appreciation for Chubb's presence in the locker room and spoke of his impact on the franchise both on and off the field over the course of his career.

Nick Chubb Retires a Cleveland Brown | 2026 In Focus

Check out the best photos throughout the career of Browns RB Nick Chubb. Chubb, retiring as a Cleveland Brown, recorded over 7000 yards, 54 touchdowns and 4 Pro Bowls over his eight storied years in the NFL.

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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86), Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Quarterback Jameis Winston (5) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on November 21, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns won 24-19.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86), Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Quarterback Jameis Winston (5) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on November 21, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns won 24-19.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado on December 15, 2018.
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Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado on December 15, 2018.

Matt Starkey
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018. The Browns lost 42-45.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018. The Browns lost 42-45.

Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during the fourteenth day of camp on August 12, 2019.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during the fourteenth day of camp on August 12, 2019.

Matt Starkey
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 26, 2019
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Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 26, 2019

Matt Starkey
Running Back Nick Chubb (24), Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) and Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 23-3.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24), Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) and Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 23-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns won 40-25.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns won 40-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25), Running Back Nick Chubb (24), and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns won 40-25.
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Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25), Running Back Nick Chubb (24), and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns won 40-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns on October 13, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 28-32.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns on October 13, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 28-32.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
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Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 23, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 5-0.
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Nick Chubb during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 23, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 5-0.

Brent_Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.
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Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons November 11, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 28-16.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons November 11, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 28-16.

Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 4, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 4, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Dawg Pound Captain, Running back Nick Chubb (24), before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 37-20.
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The Dawg Pound Captain, Running back Nick Chubb (24), before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 37-20.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on August 17, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.The Browns lost 17-19.
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Nick Chubb during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on August 17, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.The Browns lost 17-19.

Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Dolphins Linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 5, 2023.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Dolphins Linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
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Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
1946 Jersey Reveal Photoshoot
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1946 Jersey Reveal Photoshoot

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2019 Draft Party on April 25, 2019
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2019 Draft Party on April 25, 2019

Brent_Durken
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 12, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 24-13.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 12, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 24-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Jaylaunna Davis/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns on December 15, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 7-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns on December 15, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 7-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Dolphins Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
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Dolphins Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field. The Browns lost 23-31.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field. The Browns lost 23-31.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The 2024 Deck the House Event, an annual fundraiser for Providence House, on December 10, 2024 in the 7up City Club at Huntington Bank Field.
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The 2024 Deck the House Event, an annual fundraiser for Providence House, on December 10, 2024 in the 7up City Club at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
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Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 5, 2023.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during 2023 Production Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 5, 2023.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during 2023 Production Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a walk-thru at The Greenbrier on July 22, 2023.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a walk-thru at The Greenbrier on July 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the Jim Brown flag before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 24-3.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the Jim Brown flag before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 24-3.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 24-3.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 24-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 24-3.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 24-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Dawg Pound Captain, Running back Nick Chubb (24), before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 37-20.
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The Dawg Pound Captain, Running back Nick Chubb (24), before a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 37-20.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) poses for a photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) poses for a photoshoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 15, 2024.

Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a workout in the weight room at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 7, 2024.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a workout in the weight room at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 7, 2024.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on October 20, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 14-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 27, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns won 29-24.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 27, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns won 29-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 27, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns won 29-24.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 27, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns won 29-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on November 3, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 10-27.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on November 3, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 10-27.

Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
The 2024 Inspire Change Changemakers Award Reveal at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 12, 2024.
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The 2024 Inspire Change Changemakers Award Reveal at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 12, 2024.

Bri Ali/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns on December 15, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 7-21.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns on December 15, 2024 at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns lost 7-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
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Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
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"Nick just embodies everything that we look for in a person and as a player and really represents what it means to be a Cleveland Brown," Managing Partner JW Johnson said. "And actions speak louder than words, and I think with Nick, that was always the case – how hard he worked, came in every day, great attitude, never complained, just did his job and led by example. He was not a big vocal leader, but everybody saw Nick and knew how amazing a player he was, and then obviously who he was as a person on and off the field. Having Nick retire a Brown is paramount for us and the family and the club, and it's where he belongs. And we're just excited that he's going to be forever a Cleveland Brown."

Chubb sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season, which required two separate reconstructive knee surgeries. The first, which occurred in September 2023, repaired his medial capsule, meniscus and medial collateral ligament (MCL) in order to rebuild the lining of the joint and collateral ligaments. The second took place in November 2023 to fix his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) to reconstruct the inside of his knee.

Over the next year, Chubb spent months rehabbing to fight his way back to the football field. He spent time around the Browns during his recovery process, working with the strength and conditioning coaches to prepare him to return to the field.

"When Nick had the injury and being in the building and being around him and seeing him rehab, I was in the gym in the mornings and doing my workout and then seeing him doing everything he can to be able to fight back and be a part of this team," Johnson said. "I mean, that's something I'll never forget and something that I'll share with my kids and hopefully their kids about you never quit, you always work hard and good things happen to those who work hard. And so, seeing Nick put in the work day in and day out is just something that I'll never forget."

He did just that, as he returned in Week 7 against the Bengals of the 2024 season. He started all eight games he played in during the 2024 season, recording 102 carries for 332 yards and three touchdowns, as well as five receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown. Chubb broke his foot in Week 15 against the Chiefs, which ended his comeback season prematurely.

Chubb then signed with the Texans in 2025 and spent one season in Houston where he totaled 122 carries for 506 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in 15 games with nine starts.

However, the Browns always held on to the goal of having Chubb retire as a Brown.

"I think the moment Nick left we were always in our mind was, 'OK, the day that he does decide to retire and not play, he's going to be here and we're going to do everything we can and work with him and get him back here to retire with us,'" Johnson said. "So, from the moment, unfortunately when he did leave, it was, 'Hey, what do we need to do? Let's make sure we do the right thing, honor a great player and person.' And so, it was always going to happen and we're just glad that it's happening now."

Chubb officially announced his retirement from the NFL through social media on Aug. 21, closing the door on his NFL career with 7,349 rushing yards, 1,109 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns in 100 career games.

As the Browns welcome Chubb home to retire in Cleveland, his legacy as one of the great running backs for the Browns and in NFL will be forever cemented into the history books.

"For seven years, Nick Chubb was the gold standard for performance, professionalism and leadership within the Browns organization," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "Although he came in as a quiet, second round pick, it didn't take long for him to make an impact. While our fans most began to notice him after his 105 rushing yards on 3 (!!) carries and two touchdowns in an overtime game during his rookie year in Oakland, Nick had been garnering respect across the organization behind the scenes with his work ethic and team-orientation. A perfect example of this is during that very same game in Oakland, Nick played 15 special teams snaps and recorded four tackles for us. He has always been about helping the team.

"Although Nick ran his way into our fans' hearts as the best RB in football during his prime, his story of perseverance resonates just as deeply," Berry continued. "To welcome him back to the field at home against Cincinnati during the 2024 season is a memory that will be permanently etched in all of our minds. While we all feel that Nick's career ended sooner than it should for factors beyond his control, we cherish all the special moments he brought to this franchise and how well he represented us. We are so excited for him to retire a Cleveland Brown because he embodies everything we value."

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