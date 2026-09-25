Nick Chubb retires as a Cleveland Brown

As Nick Chubb grasped the ball on the handoff from Baker Mayfield on his first carry of the game, Chubb found a running lane and took off. He broke one tackle as he raced down the sideline and outran multiple Raiders' defenders as he rushed into the end zone for a 63-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
The touchdown marked his first career rushing touchdown in Week 4 of his rookie season in 2018 and kicked off his illustrious seven-year career with the Browns.
Now, Chubb is retiring as a Brown and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland.
"I love Cleveland. It's a second home to me," Chubb said. "Ever since I stepped foot into the city, I've felt nothing but love and positivity. The decision to retire a Brown was an easy one. To be able to officially retire as a Brown means a lot to my family and me. The Browns have the best fans in football. There were some memorable experiences with the Dawg Pound that I'll never forget. Jimmy and Dee Haslam, Whitney and JW Johnson, and Andrew Berry have done nothing but welcome me with open arms and I'm appreciative of them as I make this life-changing decision. Cleveland has meant a lot to me over the past eight years and I'm proud that I can always call it another home."
Chubb was first drafted by the Browns in 2018 in the second round and spent seven seasons with Cleveland. During his time with the Browns, Chubb played an integral role in the success of the run game and cemented his name at the top of the history books.
In his rookie season, Chubb totaled 1,145 scrimmage yards and 10 scores. He quickly established his role, as in Week 4 Chubb recorded three carries for 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with his longest run of the day for a 63-yard touchdown. He also set a franchise record for the longest rushing touchdown on a 92-yard run in 2018 against the Falcons. He then built on his first-year breakout with four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, with his 1,525 yards in 2022 marking his career best.
The four-time Pro Bowler has the second most 100-yard rushing games in team history with 30, as well as 51 career rushing touchdowns – the third most in team history. He ranks third in career rushing yards by a Brown with 6,843.
Following the 2024 season, Chubb also ranked fourth in total rushing yards in the NFL since 2018 with 6,843 rushing yards in 85 games, trailing Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs.
He established himself as both a fan favorite and organizational centerpiece. Members of Haslam Sports Group, front office members, coaches and players alike all expressed their appreciation for Chubb's presence in the locker room and spoke of his impact on the franchise both on and off the field over the course of his career.
Check out the best photos throughout the career of Browns RB Nick Chubb. Chubb, retiring as a Cleveland Brown, recorded over 7000 yards, 54 touchdowns and 4 Pro Bowls over his eight storied years in the NFL.
"Nick just embodies everything that we look for in a person and as a player and really represents what it means to be a Cleveland Brown," Managing Partner JW Johnson said. "And actions speak louder than words, and I think with Nick, that was always the case – how hard he worked, came in every day, great attitude, never complained, just did his job and led by example. He was not a big vocal leader, but everybody saw Nick and knew how amazing a player he was, and then obviously who he was as a person on and off the field. Having Nick retire a Brown is paramount for us and the family and the club, and it's where he belongs. And we're just excited that he's going to be forever a Cleveland Brown."
Chubb sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season, which required two separate reconstructive knee surgeries. The first, which occurred in September 2023, repaired his medial capsule, meniscus and medial collateral ligament (MCL) in order to rebuild the lining of the joint and collateral ligaments. The second took place in November 2023 to fix his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) to reconstruct the inside of his knee.
Over the next year, Chubb spent months rehabbing to fight his way back to the football field. He spent time around the Browns during his recovery process, working with the strength and conditioning coaches to prepare him to return to the field.
"When Nick had the injury and being in the building and being around him and seeing him rehab, I was in the gym in the mornings and doing my workout and then seeing him doing everything he can to be able to fight back and be a part of this team," Johnson said. "I mean, that's something I'll never forget and something that I'll share with my kids and hopefully their kids about you never quit, you always work hard and good things happen to those who work hard. And so, seeing Nick put in the work day in and day out is just something that I'll never forget."
He did just that, as he returned in Week 7 against the Bengals of the 2024 season. He started all eight games he played in during the 2024 season, recording 102 carries for 332 yards and three touchdowns, as well as five receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown. Chubb broke his foot in Week 15 against the Chiefs, which ended his comeback season prematurely.
Chubb then signed with the Texans in 2025 and spent one season in Houston where he totaled 122 carries for 506 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in 15 games with nine starts.
However, the Browns always held on to the goal of having Chubb retire as a Brown.
"I think the moment Nick left we were always in our mind was, 'OK, the day that he does decide to retire and not play, he's going to be here and we're going to do everything we can and work with him and get him back here to retire with us,'" Johnson said. "So, from the moment, unfortunately when he did leave, it was, 'Hey, what do we need to do? Let's make sure we do the right thing, honor a great player and person.' And so, it was always going to happen and we're just glad that it's happening now."
Chubb officially announced his retirement from the NFL through social media on Aug. 21, closing the door on his NFL career with 7,349 rushing yards, 1,109 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns in 100 career games.
As the Browns welcome Chubb home to retire in Cleveland, his legacy as one of the great running backs for the Browns and in NFL will be forever cemented into the history books.
"For seven years, Nick Chubb was the gold standard for performance, professionalism and leadership within the Browns organization," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "Although he came in as a quiet, second round pick, it didn't take long for him to make an impact. While our fans most began to notice him after his 105 rushing yards on 3 (!!) carries and two touchdowns in an overtime game during his rookie year in Oakland, Nick had been garnering respect across the organization behind the scenes with his work ethic and team-orientation. A perfect example of this is during that very same game in Oakland, Nick played 15 special teams snaps and recorded four tackles for us. He has always been about helping the team.
"Although Nick ran his way into our fans' hearts as the best RB in football during his prime, his story of perseverance resonates just as deeply," Berry continued. "To welcome him back to the field at home against Cincinnati during the 2024 season is a memory that will be permanently etched in all of our minds. While we all feel that Nick's career ended sooner than it should for factors beyond his control, we cherish all the special moments he brought to this franchise and how well he represented us. We are so excited for him to retire a Cleveland Brown because he embodies everything we value."