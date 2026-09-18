Crescent Digital powers Browns Experience Center

Bringing the future of football to life requires technology that matches the scale of the vision. Crescent Digital partnered with the Cleveland Browns to design, build, and install the comprehensive audio-visual systems inside their new Sales Experience Center — showcasing the immersive environments where fans and partners explore the team's next chapter.
Project Overview & Technology Highlights
High-Impact LED Walls: Installed three Absen LED video walls designed to deliver vibrant, high-impact visuals that anchor each room and captivate every visitor the moment they step inside.
Intuitive Q-Sys Control Systems: Integrated centralized Q-Sys control infrastructure, giving staff effortless, touch-panel command over all audio, video, and room environments.
Precision JBL Sound: Installed JBL speakers throughout the facility to ensure rich, room-filling audio quality for media showcases.