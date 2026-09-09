Denzel Ward joins Cleveland Guardians ownership group as investor

Over his eight seasons with the Browns, Ward has established himself as one of the premier cover cornerbacks in the NFL. He has recorded 361 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 104 passes defensed, 18 interceptions, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and half of a sack. Ward also has four career defensive touchdowns, including two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

His 104 career passes defensed are the most by any player in the NFL since 2018, and he is one of just five active players with at least 100 career passes defensed. Ward is also first in career passes defensed by a Brown. He has started 107 of 110 games played over his NFL career and has earned five Pro Bowl selections – including three consecutive since 2023.

Ward signed a two-year contract extension with the Browns in July, marking his second extension with Cleveland and continuing to cement himself as a cornerstone of the Browns' defense.