Denzel Ward joins Cleveland Guardians ownership group as investor

CB Denzel Ward continues to invest in the city of Cleveland – this time, in the Cleveland Guardians.
The Guardians announced on Wednesday that Ward has joined the Guardians ownership group as an investor.
"Cleveland is my hometown," Ward said in a statement. "I'm so blessed to be able to show up for this city on the field and now as a part of the Guardians organization. I couldn't be more grateful to the Dolan family and David Blitzer for the opportunity to continue to pour into this community and give back to the best fans in the world."
Ward has spent his entire football career in the state of Ohio. After playing high school football at Nordonia High School in Macedonia, he attended The Ohio State University for his collegiate career. He took his football career to the professional level and stayed in Ohio when the Browns drafted him as the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Over his eight seasons with the Browns, Ward has established himself as one of the premier cover cornerbacks in the NFL. He has recorded 361 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 104 passes defensed, 18 interceptions, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and half of a sack. Ward also has four career defensive touchdowns, including two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
His 104 career passes defensed are the most by any player in the NFL since 2018, and he is one of just five active players with at least 100 career passes defensed. Ward is also first in career passes defensed by a Brown. He has started 107 of 110 games played over his NFL career and has earned five Pro Bowl selections – including three consecutive since 2023.
Ward signed a two-year contract extension with the Browns in July, marking his second extension with Cleveland and continuing to cement himself as a cornerstone of the Browns' defense.
Ward has also been an active member of the Northeast Ohio community. He founded the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation to combat the heart disease epidemic and prevent sudden cardiac arrest fatalities in honor of his father, Paul G. Ward Jr. The foundation played a critical role in the passage of Ohio House Bill 47, which legally mandates that public and charter schools, as well as publicly operated sports facilities in Ohio, be equipped with AED devices and staff trained on them. Ward also hosts an annual free Elite Skills Camp for local kids at Nordonia High School, bringing together 250 young athletes across Greater Cleveland for a day of football, mentorship and heart health education.
Ward's love for Cleveland sports runs deep, supporting both the Cavaliers and Guardians by attending games. In 2024, when the Guardians faced the New York Mets at Progressive Field, Ward took to the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
"Denzel Ward is a hometown hero on the field and off it," Paul Dolan, Guardians Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and David Blitzer, Guardians Vice Chairman, said in a statement. "His excellence, character and commitment to this community – including his work with the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation – make him a perfect fit for our organization. We are proud to welcome him as a partner in the Guardians future."