Andre Szmyt named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

K Andre Szmyt has earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for games played Sept. 17-21 (Week 2), the National Football League announced on Wednesday.

Szmyt scored 11 of the Browns' 23 points on three made field goals and two extra points in their 23-19 win over the Buccaneers.

"It's a blessing. I think it's a product of the work you put in during the week," Szmyt said. "I couldn't do it without the protection — Corey (Bojorquez), Rex (Sunahara) — it's just as much their award as it is mine. I love those guys and it makes my job easier when they do their job as good as they always do."

The Browns relied on the kicking game to score points in the first half, as Szmyt made both field goal attempts. He converted a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter and then followed up with a 34-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Szmyt continued his perfect kicking game in the third quarter with another 34-yard field goal on Cleveland's first offensive drive of the second half. He added two extra points in the second half following the Browns' two touchdowns. Szmyt went a perfect 3 for 3 in the field goals and 2 for 2 in extra points.

Dating back to last season, Szmyt has been successful on his last 18 field goal attempts.