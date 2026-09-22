Denzel Boston nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 2

As rookie WR Denzel Boston took off downfield, he turned and looked for a pass from QB Deshaun Watson. He caught the ball, broke a tackle, spun and split two more defenders to find open space to run down the field and into the end zone for a touchdown.

Boston's 55-yard touchdown reception marked Cleveland's first touchdown of the game late in the third quarter, as the Browns went on to beat the Buccaneers 23-19 in Week 2.

After a solid performance in Week 2, Boston was officially nominated for the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week. He is one of the four nominees, which also includes Broncos RB Jonah Coleman, Buccaneers LB Josiah Trotter and Raiders CB Hezekiah Masses.

"Boston is a heck of a player, a young guy that keeps improving each week," Watson said following the game.

Boston finished Week 2 with five receptions for 95 receiving yards and one touchdown, and averaged 19 yards per reception. Boston joined André Davis (2002) and Bobby Mitchell (1958) as Browns' players to record a receiving touchdown in each of their first two career games.

According to Pro Football Focus, Boston ranks first among rookie wide receivers in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, yards after catch and longest reception after the first two weeks of the regular season.

Fans can vote for one of these four players on Instagram or X (@NFL) through Thursday at 11 a.m. ET to determine who will bring home the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week championship belt for Week 2. The Pepsi Rookie of the Week will be announced Thursday on Instagram and X.