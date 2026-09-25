Shedeur Sanders selected as Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP

The NFLPA has recognized Sanders' efforts to give back to the Northeast Ohio community, as the association announced on Friday that Sanders was named the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP. The NFLPA is also donating $10,000 to Legendary Impact Foundation in his honor. Additionally, Sanders and the rest of this season's Community MVPs will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, which is the NFLPA's highest player honor for outstanding community service and includes an additional $100,000 donation.

"I chose two schools in East Cleveland because I like going to different places a lot of people wouldn't go and showing the positive side to things, because if you just look online and stuff you only see the negativity about parts of East Cleveland and different parts of Cleveland," Sanders said in an interview with WEWS News 5 reporter Camryn Justice. "The school year started, but maybe they needed a little bit more motivation to keep having great attendance and keep going. I just want to give them a reminder that they are seen, they are heard and they are felt."