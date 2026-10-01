Cheap Trick set to perform at halftime of Browns vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football

Cheap Trick will perform a set during halftime of the Browns vs. Steelers matchup in Week 4. The show will take place on the new entertainment stage in section 125 next to the Dawg Pound.

Formed in Rockford, Ill., in 1974 and now nearing their 50th anniversary, Cheap Trick have sold more than 20 million records and earned over 40 international Gold and Platinum certifications with their mix of pop hooks, sharp riffs and mischievous wit. Their big break came in 1978 with the Platinum album "Heaven Tonight," led by "Surrender," and with a pair of legendary concerts at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan. Those shows became the triple-Platinum "Cheap Trick at Budokan," which gave the band its first Top 10 hit, "I Want You to Want Me," and was later added to the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry. They kept the hits coming with "Dream Police" and 1988's "The Flame," their first No. 1 single.