Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr. developing into key contributors in the pass game | News & Notes

After an electrifying 27-24 win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football, the Browns sit at 3-1 at the top of the AFC North.
"We're winning, man, that's the biggest energy you need," CB Denzel Ward said. "Winning games and we're rocking and rolling. So, we got to keep it going, stack a game on top of the other, and keep going."
Here are the main notes following their Week 4 win.
Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr.'s development in the pass game
Over the first four weeks of the season, and most recently on display in Week 4, rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr. have proven to be some of the go-to targets for QB Deshaun Watson. The rookie receivers led the Browns in receiving yards against the Steelers, and each made key plays to help the offense.
Against the Steelers, Watson connected with Boston on a deep pass early in the second quarter on a 60-yard completion on the first play of the drive. The Browns continued to make their way down the field with a pass completion to Concepcion and would end the drive two plays later with a 2-yard touchdown run by RB Quinshon Judkins.
Boston led the Browns with 89 receiving yards on four receptions, and his 60-yard pass completion is their longest play of the season. His 284 receiving yards on the season are also the most by a Browns rookie after the first four weeks. Boston and Watson have built a connection in the pass game, as Watson has found Boston for deep completions in three of the first four games, as well as two touchdowns.
"But he's only going to continue to get better because he's tough physically and mentally, he's diligent, he's got an excellent catch radius and plays strong to the ball," head coach Todd Monken said of Boston. "That's all you need to know. He's done an excellent job early on, and he's only going to continue to get better because that's his mindset."
Concepcion has continued to build that connection with Watson in the first four weeks of the season and had key completions in the win over the Steelers. Concepcion finished Week 4 with five receptions for 64 yards, including a 21-yard completion late in the first quarter and a 25-yard completion in the second quarter.
"The same with KC (Concepcion Jr.), they're wired the right way," Monken said. "They're made of the right stuff, and you're going to always give yourself a chance to win the more you surround yourself with guys with that kind of mentality, that mental stamina, that competitive stamina. That allows them to work through the ups and downs of an NFL game, in an NFL season, that's part of it you're playing against the best in the world, and the more guys you get like that, the more you can work through the ups and downs of a game. Our games are going to be like that, NFL games are going to be like that, where they're going to make some plays, and how do you get back in the huddle and make the next one and move on? And the more guys you have that are like that, the better you're going to be."
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, featuring top plays and moments.
Corey Bojorquez's impact on special teams
While K Andre Szmyt's 56-yard field goal highlighted the night to give the Browns the lead with 10 seconds left in the game, P Corey Bojorquez's impact in the punt game played its own important role.
Bojorquez totaled 251 yards on four punts, including an 81-yard punt into the end zone in the fourth quarter. He kicked off the night with a 68-yard punt in the first quarter and added another 60-yard punt in the third quarter. Bojorquez also pinned the Steelers inside the 20 as a 42-yard punt late in the first quarter was downed at the 1-yard line.
Monken awarded Bojorquez a game ball in the locker room following the win.
"All night long, 81-yard to pin them back. Been killing it all year long," Monken said as he congratulated Bojorquez and handed him the ball.
After an offseason in which Bojorquez re-signed with the Browns in March and then was in a position battle over the summer, he has demonstrated over the first four games the integral role he can play in flipping the field and pinning opposing offenses. Through four games Bojorquez has totaled 822 punt yards on 16 punts, with seven punts inside the 20-yard line.
"Well, the best way to respond is to play well, and he's done that," Monken said. "It's really a simple answer, this is what this whole league is about. I mean, it's about competing. And it's real easy to get settled in. It's real easy to become complacent and he did not do that and it shows. But again, the best way to control that is just play well."
Browns Celebrate 27-24 Win Over the Pittsburgh Steelers | Postgame Photos from Huntington Bank Stadium
See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Stadium.