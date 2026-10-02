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Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr. developing into key contributors in the pass game | News & Notes

P Corey Bojorquez’s impact in the punt game has played pivotal role through first four weeks

Oct 02, 2026 at 04:36 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

News&Notes_10.2.26

After an electrifying 27-24 win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football, the Browns sit at 3-1 at the top of the AFC North.

"We're winning, man, that's the biggest energy you need," CB Denzel Ward said. "Winning games and we're rocking and rolling. So, we got to keep it going, stack a game on top of the other, and keep going."

Here are the main notes following their Week 4 win.

Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr.'s development in the pass game

Over the first four weeks of the season, and most recently on display in Week 4, rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr. have proven to be some of the go-to targets for QB Deshaun Watson. The rookie receivers led the Browns in receiving yards against the Steelers, and each made key plays to help the offense.

Against the Steelers, Watson connected with Boston on a deep pass early in the second quarter on a 60-yard completion on the first play of the drive. The Browns continued to make their way down the field with a pass completion to Concepcion and would end the drive two plays later with a 2-yard touchdown run by RB Quinshon Judkins.

Boston led the Browns with 89 receiving yards on four receptions, and his 60-yard pass completion is their longest play of the season. His 284 receiving yards on the season are also the most by a Browns rookie after the first four weeks. Boston and Watson have built a connection in the pass game, as Watson has found Boston for deep completions in three of the first four games, as well as two touchdowns.

"But he's only going to continue to get better because he's tough physically and mentally, he's diligent, he's got an excellent catch radius and plays strong to the ball," head coach Todd Monken said of Boston. "That's all you need to know. He's done an excellent job early on, and he's only going to continue to get better because that's his mindset."

Concepcion has continued to build that connection with Watson in the first four weeks of the season and had key completions in the win over the Steelers. Concepcion finished Week 4 with five receptions for 64 yards, including a 21-yard completion late in the first quarter and a 25-yard completion in the second quarter.

"The same with KC (Concepcion Jr.), they're wired the right way," Monken said. "They're made of the right stuff, and you're going to always give yourself a chance to win the more you surround yourself with guys with that kind of mentality, that mental stamina, that competitive stamina. That allows them to work through the ups and downs of an NFL game, in an NFL season, that's part of it you're playing against the best in the world, and the more guys you get like that, the more you can work through the ups and downs of a game. Our games are going to be like that, NFL games are going to be like that, where they're going to make some plays, and how do you get back in the huddle and make the next one and move on? And the more guys you have that are like that, the better you're going to be."

In-Game Highlights from 2026 Browns vs. Steelers Week 4

Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, featuring top plays and moments.

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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Linebakers Jason Tarver during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Run Game Coordinator/Linebakers Jason Tarver during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35), Cornerback Myles Harden (26), and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35), Cornerback Myles Harden (26), and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fan during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fan during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Center Luke Wypler (56) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The fans during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The fans during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
121 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
122 / 156

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
124 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
125 / 156

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
126 / 156

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The fans during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
128 / 156

The fans during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
129 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
130 / 156

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
131 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The offense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
133 / 156

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
134 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
138 / 156

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The fans during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
139 / 156

The fans during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
142 / 156

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
143 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
145 / 156

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
146 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
147 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fullback Michael Burton (34) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
155 / 156

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
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Corey Bojorquez's impact on special teams

While K Andre Szmyt's 56-yard field goal highlighted the night to give the Browns the lead with 10 seconds left in the game, P Corey Bojorquez's impact in the punt game played its own important role.

Bojorquez totaled 251 yards on four punts, including an 81-yard punt into the end zone in the fourth quarter. He kicked off the night with a 68-yard punt in the first quarter and added another 60-yard punt in the third quarter. Bojorquez also pinned the Steelers inside the 20 as a 42-yard punt late in the first quarter was downed at the 1-yard line.

Monken awarded Bojorquez a game ball in the locker room following the win.

"All night long, 81-yard to pin them back. Been killing it all year long," Monken said as he congratulated Bojorquez and handed him the ball.

After an offseason in which Bojorquez re-signed with the Browns in March and then was in a position battle over the summer, he has demonstrated over the first four games the integral role he can play in flipping the field and pinning opposing offenses. Through four games Bojorquez has totaled 822 punt yards on 16 punts, with seven punts inside the 20-yard line.

"Well, the best way to respond is to play well, and he's done that," Monken said. "It's really a simple answer, this is what this whole league is about. I mean, it's about competing. And it's real easy to get settled in. It's real easy to become complacent and he did not do that and it shows. But again, the best way to control that is just play well."

Related Links

Browns Celebrate 27-24 Win Over the Pittsburgh Steelers | Postgame Photos from Huntington Bank Stadium

See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
5 / 80

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
6 / 80

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
7 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
8 / 80

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
9 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
10 / 80

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
11 / 80

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
12 / 80

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
13 / 80

Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
14 / 80

Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
15 / 80

Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
16 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
17 / 80

Running back Raheim Sanders (23) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
18 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
19 / 80

Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
20 / 80

Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
21 / 80

Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9), Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
22 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (9), Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
23 / 80

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
24 / 80

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
25 / 80

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
26 / 80

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
27 / 80

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
28 / 80

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
29 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
30 / 80

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
31 / 80

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
32 / 80

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
33 / 80

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
34 / 80

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
35 / 80

Head Coach Todd Monken and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
36 / 80

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
37 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
38 / 80

Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
39 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
40 / 80

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50),Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
41 / 80

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50),Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
42 / 80

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Wes Pahl (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
43 / 80

Punter Wes Pahl (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
44 / 80

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
45 / 80

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
46 / 80

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
47 / 80

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
48 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
49 / 80

Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
50 / 80

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
51 / 80

The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
52 / 80

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
53 / 80

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
54 / 80

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
55 / 80

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
56 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
57 / 80

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
58 / 80

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
59 / 80

The defense celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
60 / 80

Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
61 / 80

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31), Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
62 / 80

Safety Donovan McMillon (31), Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
63 / 80

Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
64 / 80

Head Coach Todd Monken and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
65 / 80

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
66 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
67 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
68 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
69 / 80

Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
70 / 80

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50), Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
71 / 80

Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50), Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
72 / 80

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50), and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
73 / 80

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50), and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
74 / 80

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
75 / 80

Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
76 / 80

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
77 / 80

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
78 / 80

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
79 / 80

Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
80 / 80

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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