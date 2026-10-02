Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr. developing into key contributors in the pass game | News & Notes

After an electrifying 27-24 win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football, the Browns sit at 3-1 at the top of the AFC North.

"We're winning, man, that's the biggest energy you need," CB Denzel Ward said. "Winning games and we're rocking and rolling. So, we got to keep it going, stack a game on top of the other, and keep going."

Here are the main notes following their Week 4 win.

Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr.'s development in the pass game

Over the first four weeks of the season, and most recently on display in Week 4, rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr. have proven to be some of the go-to targets for QB Deshaun Watson. The rookie receivers led the Browns in receiving yards against the Steelers, and each made key plays to help the offense.

Against the Steelers, Watson connected with Boston on a deep pass early in the second quarter on a 60-yard completion on the first play of the drive. The Browns continued to make their way down the field with a pass completion to Concepcion and would end the drive two plays later with a 2-yard touchdown run by RB Quinshon Judkins.

Boston led the Browns with 89 receiving yards on four receptions, and his 60-yard pass completion is their longest play of the season. His 284 receiving yards on the season are also the most by a Browns rookie after the first four weeks. Boston and Watson have built a connection in the pass game, as Watson has found Boston for deep completions in three of the first four games, as well as two touchdowns.

"But he's only going to continue to get better because he's tough physically and mentally, he's diligent, he's got an excellent catch radius and plays strong to the ball," head coach Todd Monken said of Boston. "That's all you need to know. He's done an excellent job early on, and he's only going to continue to get better because that's his mindset."

Concepcion has continued to build that connection with Watson in the first four weeks of the season and had key completions in the win over the Steelers. Concepcion finished Week 4 with five receptions for 64 yards, including a 21-yard completion late in the first quarter and a 25-yard completion in the second quarter.