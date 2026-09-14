Deshaun Watson expected to start Week 2 against the Buccaneers | News & Notes

After opening the season on the road against the Jaguars in Week 1, the Browns will continue their road stretch to begin the season as they head to Tampa Bay in Week 2.
Cleveland started its season with a 34-10 loss to Jacksonville, with head coach Todd Monken highlighting a need to improve in their operation and communication as a team.
"After looking at the tape, disappointing," Monken said. "Not disappointed in our effort, not disappointed in our physicality, I thought our guys prepared awfully well. But at the end of the day, you are what you put on tape. What we put on film is me, our coaching staff and our players, and it was below the line from an operational standpoint, from a communication standpoint – Browns hurting Browns. And that was the big message today to the team is we've got to make the opposing team play their best. And when you don't, you're really up against it. And that's what I saw. "
Here are the main pieces of news and other notes heading into Week 2.
Deshaun Watson expected to start Week 2
While the Browns dealt with various offensive struggles in the season opener against the Jaguars, Monken is not planning to make a change at quarterback for Week 2. Monken said he anticipates QB Deshaun Watson to start against the Buccaneers.
"It's only been two weeks he's gotten all the reps, and there were some really good things on film, some things that you can build on, and there were some others that operationally, we've got to get better at," Monken said. "There's only so many looks you get from week to week, be it red zone concepts, third down concepts, and I did think that when he had time, when he understood the concepts, he didn't play tentative, that he let it rip. Even the touchdown at the end, sure that was garbage time, but that was on their one corner. That was their starters out there and that was a communication between him and the receiver. So, there was a lot of things to build on. Was it perfect? Of course not. Otherwise, we wouldn't have scored as few points as we did. But I'd like to see how we can build on that. I liked his week of practice last week and I think he's only going to continue to get better. "
Monken said once he reviewed the film on Monday, the tape confirmed his decision for Watson to start in Week 2. They will use the week to work on fixing the operational issues and clean up penalties, in order to put the offense in the best position to execute the play calls. As they prepare for the Buccaneers, Monken said they will look for ways to shrink the calls, work on getting their skilled players out of the huddle, offensive linemen into the huddle, Watson's sense of urgency and getting the entire offense to the line of scrimmage with the play clock in mind.
"We got to play better around him," Monken said. "We got to call it better, and he's got to play better. It wasn't just our inability to function consistently as an offense; it was a byproduct of 'we' – coaching and playing."
Injury Updates
Monken provided quick updates on two players from Week 1, with more information to come as the week continues on each player.
RB Dylan Sampson sustained a knee injury in the first quarter and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Monken said they are still evaluating Sampson and will have more information on Wednesday.
LG Zion Johnson was injured in the first half against the Jaguars but later re-entered the game. Monken said they received "good information earlier today in terms of where he was at today." Then, when players return for practice on Wednesday, they will have more information about Johnson's status.
Evaluation of defensive struggles in Week 1
The Browns' defense dealt with their own struggles in Week 1 against the Jaguars, as Jacksonville finished the game with 360 total net yards. They scored on six of their nine offensive possessions over the course of the game, including their first four offensive possessions.
The Jaguars utilized the run game to open up the pass game, as Jacksonville recorded 126 net rushing yards. Cleveland allowed 234 net passing yards, as QB Trevor Lawrence completed 18 of 23 passing attempts for four touchdowns.
"At that point when they're scoring that consistently, you're usually not stopping the run, and usually they're able to complete chunk passes," Monken said. "And you're in a real tough spot if you can't hang your hat on anything – stopping the run or stopping them from throwing it. And it's hard to get pressure on a quarterback when they're comfortable in the play calls. Like they can have a ball-out mentality, max protect, they're running the ball effectively. They were able to control the game with their O-line and staying ahead of the chains for the most part. They had a couple of conversions that we made a mistake, we busted in the back end, but ultimately, we've got to get it cleaned up."
For S Ronnie Hickman, the defense can focus on improving their execution of the scheme. He said when they reviewed the film, he saw plays that they successfully executed each day in practice, and will look to clean up those mistakes heading into Week 2.
Overall, though, Monken was not concerned about the tackling by the defense. The Browns totaled 61 tackles, led by LB Carson Schwesinger with 10 tackles. The defense also recorded three quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and one sack.
"I thought our guys did a really good job of tackling," Monken said. "Now, there were a couple moments inside where their ball carriers did a good job of bouncing off tackles, but for the most part, in the open field, I thought our tackling was fine. I didn't see that being as much of an issue as it was in terms of some of the run schemes that they had dialed up, that they were able to get to the second level pretty comfortably. But I did not see missed tackles. Obviously, there's always going to be some missed tackles involved, but I did not see that as an issue."
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, featuring top plays and moments.