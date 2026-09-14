Deshaun Watson expected to start Week 2 against the Buccaneers | News & Notes

"It's only been two weeks he's gotten all the reps, and there were some really good things on film, some things that you can build on, and there were some others that operationally, we've got to get better at," Monken said. "There's only so many looks you get from week to week, be it red zone concepts, third down concepts, and I did think that when he had time, when he understood the concepts, he didn't play tentative, that he let it rip. Even the touchdown at the end, sure that was garbage time, but that was on their one corner. That was their starters out there and that was a communication between him and the receiver. So, there was a lot of things to build on. Was it perfect? Of course not. Otherwise, we wouldn't have scored as few points as we did. But I'd like to see how we can build on that. I liked his week of practice last week and I think he's only going to continue to get better. "