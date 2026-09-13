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Game Highlights

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Jaguars

Watch all the top plays from the Browns' game against the Jaguars

Sep 13, 2026 at 01:41 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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Watch all of the highlights from today's Browns game against the Jaguars.

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