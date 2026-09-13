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Three Big Takeaways

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Special teams make key plays in Week 1 loss to the Jaguars | 3 Big Takeaways

Four rookies earned starting roles in the offense in Week 1

Sep 13, 2026 at 07:57 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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Head coach Todd Monken wanted to see who his team was after the first week of the regular season. After facing a Jaguars team who was coming off a 13-4 season in 2025, the Browns lost to Jacksonville 34-10 in the season opener.

"Like I told the team, I mean, there is no testimony without a test," Monken said. "It's just one of them. This is one of the 17 games we've got. And we certainly didn't play well enough. We certainly didn't coach well enough. But I love our guys. I love the way they work. We're all going to own it and come back tomorrow and fight like hell to fix it. That's what you do."

Here are three main takeaways from the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Special teams units make key plays

Heading into the 2026 season, being successful on special teams was an important factor for the Browns. In their first matchup against the Jaguars, Cleveland found moments of success to contribute over the course of the game with different special teams units.

On kickoff returns, RB Dylan Sampson and RB Raheim Sanders found space to run and set up the offense. On the opening kickoff return, Sampson returned the ball for 37 yards. He totaled 64 yards on two returns in the first quarter. Then, after Sampson sustained a knee injury and did not return to the game, Sanders recorded 130 yards on three kick returns, including a 74-yard return that set up a Browns' scoring drive. The 74-yard return was also the longest by a Brown since Oct. 20, 2013.

Then, K Andre Szmyt scored the Browns' first points of the game on a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter, as well as an extra point following the late fourth-quarter touchdown. Szmyt ended the game with four total points.

In-Game Highlights from 2026 Browns vs. Jaguars Week 1

Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, featuring top plays and moments.

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The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26), Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), Defensive end Derek Barnett (97), and Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26), Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), Defensive end Derek Barnett (97), and Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55), Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44), Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12),Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), and Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55), Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44), Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12),Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), and Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8), Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8), Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12), and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12), and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), Defensive end Derek Barnett (97), and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), Defensive end Derek Barnett (97), and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026 at EverBank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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Operation of the offense

In QB Deshaun Watson's first regular-season game since 2024, the operation of the offense had both positive and negative moments. The Browns kicked off their opening offensive drive by moving the ball downfield before Watson was picked off for his lone interception of the game.

"The guy just made a play," Watson said of the interception. "Saw the coverage, they brought the blitz late up the middle and they timed it out very well, got knocked off platform and 23 made a good play. That's pretty much how that kind of played out. And then we just couldn't get a rhythm back, couldn't put drives back to help the defense. And Jacksonville made plays and got points and we didn't. And I think that's where the game kind of got away."

Over the course of the first half, they struggled to sustain drives, having to punt the ball on three of the next four offensive drives. They also recorded their second turnover of the first half when WR KC Concepcion Jr. fumbled the ball that the Jaguars recovered.  In the third quarter, the Browns also turned the ball over on downs on their second offensive drive of the second half.

However, late in the game, Watson completed multiple passes to move the Browns down the field, including a 25-yard pass to Concepcion. Watson also closed out the game with a deep completion to WR Denzel Boston for a 46-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown marked Boston's first career NFL touchdown.

Watson finished the game completing 16 of 22 passing attempts for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also added six carries for 38 rushing yards as he used his legs to extend plays.

The offense struggled to develop that rhythm also in part to penalties, including six called on the offense. Monken explained as an offense, they have to work to get in and out of the huddle, work through their substitutions and have their skilled players ready. He also added they have to improve getting the football when they are down on the clock.

And Watson reiterated the importance of getting in and out of the huddle.

"I think just trying to get in and out the huddle, being down on the clock, trying to operate, getting in the best play situation, best play possible in each situation; and sometimes the clock was against us, and it just didn't go our way," Watson said. "We got to be better with that, in and out the huddles and having ourselves getting to the ball, having the chance to have more time on the clock to get in the best play."

Presence of rookies in the offense and special teams

When the Browns' offense took the field for the first time, they had four rookies line up at the line of scrimmage. RG Austin Barber joined LT Spencer Fano on the offensive line, while Boston and Concepcion lined up as options in the pass game. The two rookie receivers also contributed on special teams.

After demonstrating during training camp and the preseason how they could positively impact the offense, each had a chance to showcase their skillsets in Week 1.

Boston ended the game with two receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. His first catch came in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard reception. He then caught the 46-yard reception for Cleveland's lone touchdown. Boston also signaled for a fair catch on a punt return.

Concepcion added four receptions for 43 yards, including a 25-yard catch. He also recorded one punt return for 10 yards.

"It's a little easier with the skill players because they're detached," Monken said. "You can watch them a little bit in their play. But obviously the turnover by KC, not ideal. But I don't think, with those guys, the moment's not too big. I think Spencer Fano is going to be a tremendous player. KC and Denzel are going to be tremendous players. Austin Barber is going to be a tremendous player. And until I see the film, it's going to hard to really say. But the moment was – and we just got to get in and out of the huddle with more efficiency – play calls, the length of the calls, possibly, because we were up against the clock a little more than I like."

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