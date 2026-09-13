Special teams make key plays in Week 1 loss to the Jaguars | 3 Big Takeaways

Head coach Todd Monken wanted to see who his team was after the first week of the regular season. After facing a Jaguars team who was coming off a 13-4 season in 2025, the Browns lost to Jacksonville 34-10 in the season opener.
"Like I told the team, I mean, there is no testimony without a test," Monken said. "It's just one of them. This is one of the 17 games we've got. And we certainly didn't play well enough. We certainly didn't coach well enough. But I love our guys. I love the way they work. We're all going to own it and come back tomorrow and fight like hell to fix it. That's what you do."
Here are three main takeaways from the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Jaguars.
Special teams units make key plays
Heading into the 2026 season, being successful on special teams was an important factor for the Browns. In their first matchup against the Jaguars, Cleveland found moments of success to contribute over the course of the game with different special teams units.
On kickoff returns, RB Dylan Sampson and RB Raheim Sanders found space to run and set up the offense. On the opening kickoff return, Sampson returned the ball for 37 yards. He totaled 64 yards on two returns in the first quarter. Then, after Sampson sustained a knee injury and did not return to the game, Sanders recorded 130 yards on three kick returns, including a 74-yard return that set up a Browns' scoring drive. The 74-yard return was also the longest by a Brown since Oct. 20, 2013.
Then, K Andre Szmyt scored the Browns' first points of the game on a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter, as well as an extra point following the late fourth-quarter touchdown. Szmyt ended the game with four total points.
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, featuring top plays and moments.
Operation of the offense
In QB Deshaun Watson's first regular-season game since 2024, the operation of the offense had both positive and negative moments. The Browns kicked off their opening offensive drive by moving the ball downfield before Watson was picked off for his lone interception of the game.
"The guy just made a play," Watson said of the interception. "Saw the coverage, they brought the blitz late up the middle and they timed it out very well, got knocked off platform and 23 made a good play. That's pretty much how that kind of played out. And then we just couldn't get a rhythm back, couldn't put drives back to help the defense. And Jacksonville made plays and got points and we didn't. And I think that's where the game kind of got away."
Over the course of the first half, they struggled to sustain drives, having to punt the ball on three of the next four offensive drives. They also recorded their second turnover of the first half when WR KC Concepcion Jr. fumbled the ball that the Jaguars recovered. In the third quarter, the Browns also turned the ball over on downs on their second offensive drive of the second half.
However, late in the game, Watson completed multiple passes to move the Browns down the field, including a 25-yard pass to Concepcion. Watson also closed out the game with a deep completion to WR Denzel Boston for a 46-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown marked Boston's first career NFL touchdown.
Watson finished the game completing 16 of 22 passing attempts for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also added six carries for 38 rushing yards as he used his legs to extend plays.
The offense struggled to develop that rhythm also in part to penalties, including six called on the offense. Monken explained as an offense, they have to work to get in and out of the huddle, work through their substitutions and have their skilled players ready. He also added they have to improve getting the football when they are down on the clock.
And Watson reiterated the importance of getting in and out of the huddle.
"I think just trying to get in and out the huddle, being down on the clock, trying to operate, getting in the best play situation, best play possible in each situation; and sometimes the clock was against us, and it just didn't go our way," Watson said. "We got to be better with that, in and out the huddles and having ourselves getting to the ball, having the chance to have more time on the clock to get in the best play."
Presence of rookies in the offense and special teams
When the Browns' offense took the field for the first time, they had four rookies line up at the line of scrimmage. RG Austin Barber joined LT Spencer Fano on the offensive line, while Boston and Concepcion lined up as options in the pass game. The two rookie receivers also contributed on special teams.
After demonstrating during training camp and the preseason how they could positively impact the offense, each had a chance to showcase their skillsets in Week 1.
Boston ended the game with two receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. His first catch came in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard reception. He then caught the 46-yard reception for Cleveland's lone touchdown. Boston also signaled for a fair catch on a punt return.
Concepcion added four receptions for 43 yards, including a 25-yard catch. He also recorded one punt return for 10 yards.
"It's a little easier with the skill players because they're detached," Monken said. "You can watch them a little bit in their play. But obviously the turnover by KC, not ideal. But I don't think, with those guys, the moment's not too big. I think Spencer Fano is going to be a tremendous player. KC and Denzel are going to be tremendous players. Austin Barber is going to be a tremendous player. And until I see the film, it's going to hard to really say. But the moment was – and we just got to get in and out of the huddle with more efficiency – play calls, the length of the calls, possibly, because we were up against the clock a little more than I like."