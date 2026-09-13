Special teams make key plays in Week 1 loss to the Jaguars | 3 Big Takeaways

Operation of the offense

In QB Deshaun Watson's first regular-season game since 2024, the operation of the offense had both positive and negative moments. The Browns kicked off their opening offensive drive by moving the ball downfield before Watson was picked off for his lone interception of the game.

"The guy just made a play," Watson said of the interception. "Saw the coverage, they brought the blitz late up the middle and they timed it out very well, got knocked off platform and 23 made a good play. That's pretty much how that kind of played out. And then we just couldn't get a rhythm back, couldn't put drives back to help the defense. And Jacksonville made plays and got points and we didn't. And I think that's where the game kind of got away."

Over the course of the first half, they struggled to sustain drives, having to punt the ball on three of the next four offensive drives. They also recorded their second turnover of the first half when WR KC Concepcion Jr. fumbled the ball that the Jaguars recovered. In the third quarter, the Browns also turned the ball over on downs on their second offensive drive of the second half.

However, late in the game, Watson completed multiple passes to move the Browns down the field, including a 25-yard pass to Concepcion. Watson also closed out the game with a deep completion to WR Denzel Boston for a 46-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown marked Boston's first career NFL touchdown.

Watson finished the game completing 16 of 22 passing attempts for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also added six carries for 38 rushing yards as he used his legs to extend plays.

The offense struggled to develop that rhythm also in part to penalties, including six called on the offense. Monken explained as an offense, they have to work to get in and out of the huddle, work through their substitutions and have their skilled players ready. He also added they have to improve getting the football when they are down on the clock.

And Watson reiterated the importance of getting in and out of the huddle.