Taylen Green showcases speed in preseason debut against the Patriots | 3 Big Takeaways

The Browns capped off the preseason with a 37-13 win over the Patriots in a matchup that featured a number of young players fighting to earn a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster.
They also had the chance to particularly evaluate QB Dillon Gabriel in the first half of the game and rookie QB Taylen Green in the second half, in order to see valuable game reps of each young quarterback.
"I'm really proud of our guys. It's been an honor to work with these guys every day," head coach Todd Monken said. "It was fun to watch those guys compete. We talked at halftime about playing two halves. The first two preseason games, we played relatively well in the first halves, and it doesn't matter who's out there. When you're wearing your name on your back or the Browns helmet, we expect that we play our rear ends off and the expectation of your position and the team. I think we got that in the second half tonight. Defense shut them out. We didn't play as clean offensively, but we were backed up a couple times and didn't take advantage of a couple of turnovers, but I'm proud of our guys."
Here are the three main takeaways from the final preseason game.
Dillon Gabriel leads Browns' offense on five scoring drives
In the first half against the Patriots, QB Dillon Gabriel led the Browns' offense down the field and into scoring position on his five full offensive drives.
They meticulously used the run and pass game to move the chains, and Gabriel connected with multiple receivers on gains to put the Browns into scoring position – including a 12-yard reception to WR Gage Larvadain. Gabriel capped off the opening drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to WR Luke Floriea before connecting with Floriea again on the second drive for a 14-yard touchdown pass.
"Found myself in the right place at the right time," Floriea said. "Dillon (Gabriel) was able to put it on me twice and I was able to find the end zone twice."
After their next two offensive drives ended in field goals for the Browns, Gabriel capped off his final offensive drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to RB Ahmani Marshall. Gabriel ended the first half completing 12 of 15 passing attempts for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
"That's great for him," Monken said. "I know it's been hard, let's be real about it. But he's a prideful guy who's had a lot of success in his career, and all he does is prepare. That's all he does. He comes to work every day and prepares like a pro. You can see he can really operate; he gets what we want to do, and he has a certain confidence about him when he takes the field. I'm fired up. We had a chance to meet before the game and talk about the things he wanted called and what he felt comfortable with, it's like having a coach. He's easy to explain things like this is what I like, this is what he doesn't like. Like I always say, we don't need more plays, we need plays you feel comfortable with. I'm really happy for him."
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Preseason Week 3 game against the New England Patriots, featuring top plays and moments.
Defense holds Patriots scoreless in second half
The Browns' defense made key plays over the course of the game, closing out the first quarter with an interception by LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and keeping New England scoreless in the second half of the game.
The Patriots were forced to punt on their first three offensive drives of the second half before rookie QB Behren Morton was intercepted by rookie LB Justin Jefferson late in the fourth quarter for the second turnover of the game.
"It's fun for him, it's fun for the defense," Monken said. "The other interception was kind of crazy fun, too. You can see our guys really enjoy playing with each other, they really do and taking the field together. You can see that in their celebrations. It's not only a celebration for him, but for their teammates and for the defense."
The Browns recorded three sacks on Morton over the course of the game, stalling the success of New England's drives. They also limited the pass game with five passes defensed, keeping the Patriots to 162 net passing yards – their lowest passing yardage of the preseason.
Taylen Green shows off speed in preseason debut
Rookie QB Taylen Green took the field for the first time at Huntington Bank Field at the start of the second half for his first preseason minutes.
"It felt really good," Green said. "Of course, a little nervous – first NFL game, first snap – but it felt good to be in that huddle, call the play. Just say 'ready, set, break' and see the defense. There's nothing like it, and I'm really appreciative of the opportunity."
On his second offensive series, Green demonstrated not only how he can connect with pass catchers but also how he can use his legs. The Browns started the offensive drive on the 2-yard line, and on second-and-9, Green escaped a potential sack in the end zone and took off running for a 30-yard gain and the first down.
"I was about to throw it, but I saw the nickel bounce back, so I didn't feel comfortable with it, especially being backed up," Green said. "After that, it was just trusting my legs and at that point, trusting my instincts. I didn't really see much – I just saw green grass and went."
He continued to use his legs as he recorded runs of nine yards and five yards in the third quarter, and again in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard gain. Their first drive extended into the beginning of the fourth quarter, which ended with an 8-yard rushing touchdown by RB Davon Booth.
Green finished the second half completing 5 of 7 passing attempts for 27 yards and recorded 66 rushing yards on eight carries as the Browns' leading rusher.
"It didn't surprise me, because that's what you saw when you evaluated him for the draft and that is what you saw, a player that has got elite size, speed and arm talent," Monken said. "You saw that. That's what we saw tonight. He has arm talent. He's really worked on his mechanics, and you're going to get those athletic plays from him."