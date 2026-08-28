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Three Big Takeaways

Taylen Green showcases speed in preseason debut against the Patriots | 3 Big Takeaways

QB Dillon Gabriel led the Browns on five successful offensive drives

Aug 28, 2026 at 01:15 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

NEWTakeaways_PreWk3_8.27.26

The Browns capped off the preseason with a 37-13 win over the Patriots in a matchup that featured a number of young players fighting to earn a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster.

They also had the chance to particularly evaluate QB Dillon Gabriel in the first half of the game and rookie QB Taylen Green in the second half, in order to see valuable game reps of each young quarterback.

"I'm really proud of our guys. It's been an honor to work with these guys every day," head coach Todd Monken said. "It was fun to watch those guys compete. We talked at halftime about playing two halves. The first two preseason games, we played relatively well in the first halves, and it doesn't matter who's out there. When you're wearing your name on your back or the Browns helmet, we expect that we play our rear ends off and the expectation of your position and the team. I think we got that in the second half tonight. Defense shut them out. We didn't play as clean offensively, but we were backed up a couple times and didn't take advantage of a couple of turnovers, but I'm proud of our guys."

Here are the three main takeaways from the final preseason game.

Dillon Gabriel leads Browns' offense on five scoring drives

In the first half against the Patriots, QB Dillon Gabriel led the Browns' offense down the field and into scoring position on his five full offensive drives.

They meticulously used the run and pass game to move the chains, and Gabriel connected with multiple receivers on gains to put the Browns into scoring position – including a 12-yard reception to WR Gage Larvadain. Gabriel capped off the opening drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to WR Luke Floriea before connecting with Floriea again on the second drive for a 14-yard touchdown pass.

"Found myself in the right place at the right time," Floriea said. "Dillon (Gabriel) was able to put it on me twice and I was able to find the end zone twice."

After their next two offensive drives ended in field goals for the Browns, Gabriel capped off his final offensive drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to RB Ahmani Marshall. Gabriel ended the first half completing 12 of 15 passing attempts for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

"That's great for him," Monken said. "I know it's been hard, let's be real about it. But he's a prideful guy who's had a lot of success in his career, and all he does is prepare. That's all he does. He comes to work every day and prepares like a pro. You can see he can really operate; he gets what we want to do, and he has a certain confidence about him when he takes the field. I'm fired up. We had a chance to meet before the game and talk about the things he wanted called and what he felt comfortable with, it's like having a coach. He's easy to explain things like this is what I like, this is what he doesn't like. Like I always say, we don't need more plays, we need plays you feel comfortable with. I'm really happy for him."

In-Game Highlights from 2026 Browns vs. Patriots Preseason Week 3

Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Preseason Week 3 game against the New England Patriots, featuring top plays and moments.

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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) and Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) and Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) and Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) and Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) and Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) and Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) and Safety Christopher Edmonds (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) and Safety Christopher Edmonds (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) and Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) and Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ben Patterson (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Ben Patterson (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79), Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81), Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79), Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81), Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ben Patterson (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Ben Patterson (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (97), Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42), and Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (97), Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42), and Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Wes Pahl (36) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Wes Pahl (36) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ben Patterson (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Ben Patterson (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ben Patterson (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Ben Patterson (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tre Avery (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tre Avery (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyler Hall (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyler Hall (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) and Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) and Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) and Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) and Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) and Defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins (53) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) and Defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins (53) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59), Cornerback Tre Avery (11), and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59), Cornerback Tre Avery (11), and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Jeremiah McClendon (47) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Jeremiah McClendon (47) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Davon Booth (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Davon Booth (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) and Defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) and Defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tre Avery (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tre Avery (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Jeremiah McClendon (47) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Jeremiah McClendon (47) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (34) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Zion Washington (34) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins (53) during a football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins (53) during a football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) and Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) and Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Davon Booth (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Davon Booth (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Drew Biber (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Drew Biber (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (34) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Zion Washington (34) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyler Hall (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyler Hall (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jermaine Terry (85) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Jermaine Terry (85) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Wes Pahl (36) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Wes Pahl (36) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Jeremiah McClendon (47) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Jeremiah McClendon (47) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Jeremiah McClendon (47) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Jeremiah McClendon (47) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Center Luke Wypler (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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Defense holds Patriots scoreless in second half

The Browns' defense made key plays over the course of the game, closing out the first quarter with an interception by LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and keeping New England scoreless in the second half of the game.

The Patriots were forced to punt on their first three offensive drives of the second half before rookie QB Behren Morton was intercepted by rookie LB Justin Jefferson late in the fourth quarter for the second turnover of the game.

"It's fun for him, it's fun for the defense," Monken said. "The other interception was kind of crazy fun, too. You can see our guys really enjoy playing with each other, they really do and taking the field together. You can see that in their celebrations. It's not only a celebration for him, but for their teammates and for the defense."

The Browns recorded three sacks on Morton over the course of the game, stalling the success of New England's drives. They also limited the pass game with five passes defensed, keeping the Patriots to 162 net passing yards – their lowest passing yardage of the preseason.

Taylen Green shows off speed in preseason debut

Rookie QB Taylen Green took the field for the first time at Huntington Bank Field at the start of the second half for his first preseason minutes.

"It felt really good," Green said. "Of course, a little nervous – first NFL game, first snap – but it felt good to be in that huddle, call the play. Just say 'ready, set, break' and see the defense. There's nothing like it, and I'm really appreciative of the opportunity."

On his second offensive series, Green demonstrated not only how he can connect with pass catchers but also how he can use his legs. The Browns started the offensive drive on the 2-yard line, and on second-and-9, Green escaped a potential sack in the end zone and took off running for a 30-yard gain and the first down.

"I was about to throw it, but I saw the nickel bounce back, so I didn't feel comfortable with it, especially being backed up," Green said. "After that, it was just trusting my legs and at that point, trusting my instincts. I didn't really see much – I just saw green grass and went."

He continued to use his legs as he recorded runs of nine yards and five yards in the third quarter, and again in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard gain. Their first drive extended into the beginning of the fourth quarter, which ended with an 8-yard rushing touchdown by RB Davon Booth.

Green finished the second half completing 5 of 7 passing attempts for 27 yards and recorded 66 rushing yards on eight carries as the Browns' leading rusher.

"It didn't surprise me, because that's what you saw when you evaluated him for the draft and that is what you saw, a player that has got elite size, speed and arm talent," Monken said. "You saw that. That's what we saw tonight. He has arm talent. He's really worked on his mechanics, and you're going to get those athletic plays from him."

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