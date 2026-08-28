Taylen Green showcases speed in preseason debut against the Patriots | 3 Big Takeaways

Taylen Green shows off speed in preseason debut

Rookie QB Taylen Green took the field for the first time at Huntington Bank Field at the start of the second half for his first preseason minutes.

"It felt really good," Green said. "Of course, a little nervous – first NFL game, first snap – but it felt good to be in that huddle, call the play. Just say 'ready, set, break' and see the defense. There's nothing like it, and I'm really appreciative of the opportunity."

On his second offensive series, Green demonstrated not only how he can connect with pass catchers but also how he can use his legs. The Browns started the offensive drive on the 2-yard line, and on second-and-9, Green escaped a potential sack in the end zone and took off running for a 30-yard gain and the first down.

"I was about to throw it, but I saw the nickel bounce back, so I didn't feel comfortable with it, especially being backed up," Green said. "After that, it was just trusting my legs and at that point, trusting my instincts. I didn't really see much – I just saw green grass and went."

He continued to use his legs as he recorded runs of nine yards and five yards in the third quarter, and again in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard gain. Their first drive extended into the beginning of the fourth quarter, which ended with an 8-yard rushing touchdown by RB Davon Booth.

Green finished the second half completing 5 of 7 passing attempts for 27 yards and recorded 66 rushing yards on eight carries as the Browns' leading rusher.