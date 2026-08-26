The Browns also added a key veteran player during free agency when they signed Tylan Wallace, who was previously at the Ravens with Monken. When Wallace stepped through the doors of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to sign with the Browns, he had the chance to reunite with head coach Todd Monken.

"When I came in the building and saw him, had smiles on both of our faces. And being able to talk to him for the first time, he said, 'Good to see you again, let's get it rolling this year.' So, it was good to come back and reunite with Monk," Wallace said. "I took a lot of factors into my decision obviously coming here, but it's definitely great to be back with Monk."

For Wallace, the opportunity to sign in Cleveland awarded him a chance to showcase his talent, as he knew the prominence of the receiver role in Monken's style of offense. He views himself as a tough, gritty receiver who can plug in to different spots – whether in the slot or on the outside in the run game.

Monken views Wallace as a "glue guy" – both in the receiver room and on the offense.

"Tylan is a guy that has been a four-core special teams player, a guy that'll do the dirty work and has made plays when called upon," Monken said. "Years ago, at the Ravens, he wins a game in overtime with a punt return. Years ago, (versus the Bengals) on a third-and-5, catches an out cut, goes 80 yards for a touchdown. Hard to bring down and really rounds out the receiver group with his versatile skillset."

That flexibility to move around to all three spots has allowed him to take advantage of his opportunities during training camp. Wallace acknowledged that there could be a limited number of reps in practices, with certain days producing more catches than others, and the importance of finding ways to still make a play in the run game to show off his skillset.

Yet, even with limited reps, Wallace's versatility gives Jones the confidence and trust in Wallace to know the roles of each three spots and perform at a high level.

"You put him in the slot and ask him to run a banana route, just like he had in the joint practice, he can go execute that on a safety and get you a first down in two-minute drill," Jones said. "You ask him to go play outside one-on-one, he goes and wins a fade down on the goal line to get a touchdown, right? Like, you can put him in different spots and know that he's going to do his best to perform and it's more than likely going to show up for you."

Throughout the offseason program and training camp, Wallace has utilized his previous experience with Monken's style of offense to his advantage in his adjustment to a new team. He understands Monken's tendencies as a coach and his expectations for the offensive play calls.

He has also exercised his familiarity to help the receivers in the room learn the new offensive scheme and Monken's style of coaching. For the rookie receivers in Concepcion and Boston, Wallace has been another coach as they adjust to the NFL.

"Ty has helped me so much," Concepcion said. "Him formerly being at the Ravens and then him coming with Coach Monk here, he's my vet. Coming here, I didn't really know everybody. But Tylan, he let me know if I ever needed anything, he was there for me. And a couple of times during those two-minute scenarios up on the practice field, I'm over there asking Ty, what do I have here or what do I have there. He knew it and he had no problem helping me."

Jeudy – a seven-year veteran in the league – has also leaned on Wallace's experience with Monken. Jeudy has asked Wallace about specific details on certain routes or concepts in Monken's offense, as well as what Monken expects out of his players. Jeudy has picked Wallace's brain about details such as where Monken wants his players to get to on the field – on the hash, outside the hash, top of the numbers or the paint – that affect how a certain route is run.

With that information from Wallace, Jeudy said he has focused on those details when watching film, and paid attention when they are out on the practice field repping the plays. Once the play is called, he knows exactly where he needs to line up for his route, as well as his assignment and fundamentals.

"I feel like a lot of the guys can take pride in them being able to lean on me and ask me questions about whatever it is about the offense – whether it's the play, what the assignment is, what maybe what Monk is thinking in certain scenarios," Wallace said. "I try to do everything I can to help those guys so they can understand like why we're doing certain things or why he wants a route run this certain way. I take a lot of pride in being able to provide those guys with that information."

Wallace's previous experience with Monken has even helped the coaching staff. Jones leaned on Wallace in the early days of the offseason program as they all learned the new offensive scheme and adjusted to the playbook.