Browns waive DE Benton Whitley

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Waived (2):
TE Brenden Bates (from injured reserve)
DE Benton Whitley
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Waived (2):
TE Brenden Bates (from injured reserve)
DE Benton Whitley
Browns also waive CB Tyron Herring and TE Dea'Quan Wright
Jenkins was originally signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2025
Browns also waive WR Jamari Thrash with an injury designation and LB Reid Carrico, and place G Kendrick Green on injured reserve