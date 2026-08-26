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Browns waive DE Benton Whitley

Browns also waive Brenden Bates from injured reserve

Aug 26, 2026 at 01:17 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions_8.26.26

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Waived (2):

TE Brenden Bates (from injured reserve)

DE Benton Whitley

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