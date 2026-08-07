Browns sign T/G Jack Conley and CB Jeadyn Lukus

The Cleveland Browns have signed T/G Jack Conley and CB Jeadyn Lukus. To make room on the roster the team waived WR Jamari Thrash (injury designation) and LB Reid Carrico and placed G Kendrick Green on injured reserve.
Conley (6-7, 333) is officially in his first NFL season out of Clemson. Originally signed by New England as an undrafted free agent in 2025, Conley spent time on the Browns' practice squad in 2025 and spent part of training camp this season with the team. Conley will wear No. 67.
Lukus (6-2, 205) is a rookie out of Clemson. He was initially signed by Tennessee as an undrafted free agent and was waived on Aug. 1. Lukus will wear No. 38.