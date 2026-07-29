Denzel Ward signs 2-year contract extension with the Browns

Over his eight seasons in Cleveland, Ward has established himself as one of the top cover corners in the NFL. He has recorded 361 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 104 passes defensed, 18 interceptions, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and half of a sack. Ward has four career defensive touchdowns, including two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

His 104 career passes defensed are the most by any player in the NFL since 2018, and he is one of just five active players with at least 100 career passes defensed. Ward is also first in career passes defensed by a Brown. He has started 107 of 110 games played over his NFL career and has earned five Pro Bowl selections – including three consecutive since 2023.

"I've come a long way. I never really expected all of this to come about it," Ward said. "I've always just been a kid that just loved going out there playing football, and all the accolades and money and everything just kind of came with it. So, I think that's what's been good about it because I'm having fun playing the game and that's all I really care about is the fun in it. And you know I'm appreciative of the money and everything that comes along with it, but just to be able to play the game that I dreamed of as a kid, that's my favorite part."

Ward's leadership among the secondary has played an integral role to the success of the defense as he served as a captain for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

"It's been very meaningful," Ward said. "It's definitely been a journey. I've always kind of been someone that let my play do the speaking and lead, but I've kind of taken more of a vocal leadership role. I feel like by just being a captain for this team and a leader for this team, I just enjoy being someone that guys can look up to and see how to do things right."

Defensive backs coach and pass game specialist Brandon Lynch is entering his seventh season coaching Ward. He has watched Ward not only step into that leadership role but also take his game to new levels. Lynch noted how Ward is a process-oriented person, which fuels his dedication to detail and working diligently at a high level of consistency.