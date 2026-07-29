Denzel Ward signs 2-year contract extension with the Browns

CB Denzel Ward – who has played high school, college and professional football all in the state of Ohio – is staying home.
Ward is continuing his career with the Browns as he signed a two-year contract extension. This marks his second extension with Cleveland, after he inked a five-year extension in 2022. He is also now Cleveland's longest-tenured player.
"Just forever grateful to the Browns organization, AB (Andrew Berry), the Haslams, JW (Johnson), everybody, they believed in me coming out of college at Ohio State. And they still believe in me," Ward said. "They signed my two biggest deals in NFL history, making me the highest paid (defensive back). And just forever grateful. I just love this city. I'm from here and just to be able to continue to play for the city that drafted me and that I'm from has been amazing and I'm looking forward to keeping it going."
Over his eight seasons in Cleveland, Ward has established himself as one of the top cover corners in the NFL. He has recorded 361 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 104 passes defensed, 18 interceptions, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and half of a sack. Ward has four career defensive touchdowns, including two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
His 104 career passes defensed are the most by any player in the NFL since 2018, and he is one of just five active players with at least 100 career passes defensed. Ward is also first in career passes defensed by a Brown. He has started 107 of 110 games played over his NFL career and has earned five Pro Bowl selections – including three consecutive since 2023.
"I've come a long way. I never really expected all of this to come about it," Ward said. "I've always just been a kid that just loved going out there playing football, and all the accolades and money and everything just kind of came with it. So, I think that's what's been good about it because I'm having fun playing the game and that's all I really care about is the fun in it. And you know I'm appreciative of the money and everything that comes along with it, but just to be able to play the game that I dreamed of as a kid, that's my favorite part."
Ward's leadership among the secondary has played an integral role to the success of the defense as he served as a captain for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
"It's been very meaningful," Ward said. "It's definitely been a journey. I've always kind of been someone that let my play do the speaking and lead, but I've kind of taken more of a vocal leadership role. I feel like by just being a captain for this team and a leader for this team, I just enjoy being someone that guys can look up to and see how to do things right."
Defensive backs coach and pass game specialist Brandon Lynch is entering his seventh season coaching Ward. He has watched Ward not only step into that leadership role but also take his game to new levels. Lynch noted how Ward is a process-oriented person, which fuels his dedication to detail and working diligently at a high level of consistency.
"We talk about our heart being the connection between our brothers, and he's somebody that every single day he comes in, he's the standard as far as preparation, his effort, communication, things that we value," Lynch said. "And I know that defensively we always talk about like violence, effort and passion. So, he's somebody that when the young guys come in the room, he's the standard of that. He's the standard of being a student. He's the standard of being a good teammate. So, when he can be consistent like that, it really helps our defense win."
Ward's mother, Nicole, has witnessed his football journey through all of its stages. She has watched him help his high school team make it to the Division II state championship game in 2014 to becoming one of the top corners in the NFL. She has also seen him dedicate time and resources to the Northeast Ohio community over the course of his career in Cleveland.
"In life, there are moments you dream about, and then there are moments that leave you speechless," Nicole Ward said. "Watching Denzel make history once again is an incredible blessing. But as his mother, what makes me the proudest isn't the contract, it's his character, his humility, his discipline, his work ethic and his faith that made it all possible. Growing up, he was always told to 'Make Them Know Your Name,' and Denzel has honored those words in every way. He has taken it to another level, not just through his accomplishments, but through the man he has become. This moment is so well deserved, and I couldn't be more proud."
As Ward enters his ninth NFL season with the Browns, he reflected on his opportunity to play for his hometown team. From playing high school football at Nordonia High School, attending Ohio State and being drafted as the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Browns, to the work he has done in the community, Ward is building his legacy on and off the field in Ohio.
He feels prepared to maintain his high-level play and lead the Browns to success.
"I've always been in Ohio, so I'm an Ohio kid through and through," Ward said. "And just having an opportunity to come and play for the hometown team in the Cleveland Browns, it's been a great journey. We're still going, still looking to make a lot of things happen and bring some more wins to the city, championships, and we're going to make it happen."