Grant Delpit signs 3-year contract extension with the Browns 

And his preparation on the field has allowed him to play consistently at a high level, even as he works to improve his game.

"His willingness to look at the things that he can improve on and attack them and be coachable has been unbelievable," Banda said. "His desire to do whatever it takes to help the Cleveland Browns win; he'll do. Everything I've asked him to do from day one, he's attacked it with a positive mentality and attitude. And could not be any more pleased as a coach when it comes to those things."

Banda has known Delpit since he was coming out of high school and has photos of him and Delpit at recruiting events together at the University of Miami. While Delpit spent his collegiate career at LSU, the two reunited when Banda joined the Browns' coaching staff in 2023. Delpit's presence on the roster was one the reasons for coming to Cleveland.

"I wanted to coach him in college, and I knew he was here and I knew that was going to be part of the process. It was always a dream to coach Grant Delpit. And the last four years have been unbelievable and I'm looking forward to the next few years," Banda said. "Just to know the type of person he is, the way he was raised, his mother, his father – just even as a father myself, you're really proud to see a young man like that be successful, and you know why because he was raised the right way. He is an awesome man, and it's just why you coach is for guys like that. That's why you coach."

As Delpit enters his seventh NFL season in Cleveland, he continues to be a tent-pole player for the Browns and a leader among the team. As the second-longest tenured member of the Browns, his presence among the defense and on the team carries weight.