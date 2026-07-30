Grant Delpit signs 3-year contract extension with the Browns 

After Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry found S Grant Delpit on the practice field and shared the news of his contract extension, Delpit walked over to where the safeties were beginning individual drills.
As he passed along the news with his teammates and pass game coordinator Ephraim Banda, they surrounded him to celebrate.
"We're in the middle of an individual and DT (Daniel Thomas) kind of looks at me and goes, 'Hey coach, I think it went down,'" Banda recalled. "We saw it happen and we're like well we've got to celebrate right now. So, it was just an opportunity to embrace him and to let him know how much we support him through everything, coaching staff, everyone. Just a really cool moment in time that happened really organically, which was a ton of fun."
Delpit will continue to be an integral veteran piece of the Browns' secondary as he signed a three-year contract extension. This marks the second extension Delpit has signed with the Browns, after he inked a three-year contract extension in December 2023.
"I appreciate the belief that the organization, the fans, everybody has in me," Delpit said. "And I still feel like it's so much more to give to the organization, to the city. I haven't done enough, we haven't won enough, so just like super blessed and excited to be able to continue striving for that greatness and get some wins for the city of Cleveland, man. So, it's time. I've been waiting. They've been waiting for a long time. It's time to deliver."
Delpit was originally drafted by the Browns with the 44th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He missed his rookie season with an Achilles injury sustained during training camp but returned to the field in 2021. Over the last five seasons, Delpit has totaled 427 tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 21 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
Cleveland's defense has relied on his presence in the secondary to blitz, cover tight ends and play aggressively and instinctively. In 2025, Delpit ranked fourth on the Browns in tackles, sacks and recorded an interception.
For Delpit, staying in Cleveland on his third deal holds a high level of importance.
"It doesn't happen like that often; I think all the cards have just played out for it to happen like that. And it's a blessing honestly because you see so many guys come and go, but to have the opportunity to build a relationship with the city and a fan base like the Dawg Pound, it's pretty special," Delpit said. "It's flown by, I don't think I really realized it. I know one day I'm going to look back and be like damn. It's just kind of hard to put into words, but I'm just trying to take advantage of it while I'm here and leave my mark and leave my impact."
Over his six seasons with the Browns, Delpit has showcased an unwavering commitment to the organization and a dedication to the community. Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said Delpit embodies what it means to be a Cleveland Brown.
And his preparation on the field has allowed him to play consistently at a high level, even as he works to improve his game.
"His willingness to look at the things that he can improve on and attack them and be coachable has been unbelievable," Banda said. "His desire to do whatever it takes to help the Cleveland Browns win; he'll do. Everything I've asked him to do from day one, he's attacked it with a positive mentality and attitude. And could not be any more pleased as a coach when it comes to those things."
Banda has known Delpit since he was coming out of high school and has photos of him and Delpit at recruiting events together at the University of Miami. While Delpit spent his collegiate career at LSU, the two reunited when Banda joined the Browns' coaching staff in 2023. Delpit's presence on the roster was one the reasons for coming to Cleveland.
"I wanted to coach him in college, and I knew he was here and I knew that was going to be part of the process. It was always a dream to coach Grant Delpit. And the last four years have been unbelievable and I'm looking forward to the next few years," Banda said. "Just to know the type of person he is, the way he was raised, his mother, his father – just even as a father myself, you're really proud to see a young man like that be successful, and you know why because he was raised the right way. He is an awesome man, and it's just why you coach is for guys like that. That's why you coach."
As Delpit enters his seventh NFL season in Cleveland, he continues to be a tent-pole player for the Browns and a leader among the team. As the second-longest tenured member of the Browns, his presence among the defense and on the team carries weight.
"He's meant the world to us," Banda said. "His presence, his desire to come into this building every day and want to be a great teammate, his desire to do the things we ask at a very, very high level with a lot of pride is remarkable. So, when you see someone like him get blessed with a contract like that, it warms your heart because you know that he's doing everything the way that the Haslams want it and the fans want it in the building. So, it's amazing. It really is and could not be any happier."