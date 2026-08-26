Browns starters to not play in preseason finale vs. the Patriots | Injury Report

"We're not playing them because we'd like to see Dillon (Gabriel) more," Monken explained. "It worked out last game, that was unfair to him. So, in order to do that, to see more of him and see Taylen (Green), there's just not enough reps. That's the reason, there's really nothing else. Just trying to see Taylen after he played pretty well in the limited reps he had against the Bills, and we want to see more of Dillon. It just hasn't worked out trying to get those other guys reps. That's the reason."