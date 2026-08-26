Browns starters to not play in preseason finale vs. the Patriots | Injury Report

The Browns will round out the preseason with one final game when they host the Patriots on Thursday Night Football on Aug. 27.
Head coach Todd Monken said their starters will not play in the preseason finale, including starting QB Deshaun Watson.
"I talked to Coach (Mike) Vrabel, we had talked about initially wanting to play our starters and get them a series or two," Monken said on Aug. 24. "They really hadn't played their guys. But we both felt like we were thin, especially up front on both sides of the ball, and we just felt like we'd be better off not playing our starters in the game Thursday night."
QB Shedeur Sanders, who will serve as the backup quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season, will also not play in the third preseason game. Monken said they will play both QB Dillon Gabriel and rookie QB Taylen Green against the Patriots.
"We're not playing them because we'd like to see Dillon (Gabriel) more," Monken explained. "It worked out last game, that was unfair to him. So, in order to do that, to see more of him and see Taylen (Green), there's just not enough reps. That's the reason, there's really nothing else. Just trying to see Taylen after he played pretty well in the limited reps he had against the Bills, and we want to see more of Dillon. It just hasn't worked out trying to get those other guys reps. That's the reason."
The Browns placed DE Alex Wright on injured reserve on Aug. 23 after he sustained an injury in the joint practice with the Bills.
"We're disappointed for Alex," Monken said on Aug. 23. "I would say in some ways I feel like I've grown close to Alex over the few months we've been together. I think he was all in and really starting to lead in his own way, and he certainly brings a certain style of toughness to our defense that we'll miss. But that's the NFL, you do lose players, and I'm disappointed for him and how hard he's worked and what he brings to the table."
The Browns saw the return of one of their veteran defensive linemen, as DT Maliek Collins returned to practice on Aug. 24 for the first time since being placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on July 23. Collins participated in both days of practice leading into Thursday's game as he continues to ramp up.
They also had several players return to practice who had missed various amounts of time recently during the preseason, including LB Carson Schwesinger, RB Quinshon Judkins, WR Cedric Tillman, FB Michael Burton, CB D'Angelo Ross, C Parker Brailsford and DE Tyreak Sapp.
Check out the top shots from Day 20 of 2026 Browns Training Camp as players got to work with drills, workouts and team prep at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.