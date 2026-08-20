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Veteran starters not anticipated to play in preseason Week 2 | Injury Report

RB Quinshon Judkins did not participate in practice on back-to-back days

Aug 20, 2026 at 05:29 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

InjuryReportPreWk2_8.20.26

The Browns wrapped up their lively joint practice with the Bills at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Thursday before they host Buffalo at Huntington Bank Field on Aug. 22.

Following Thursday's practice, head coach Todd Monken said he does not anticipate that their veteran starters will play in the second week of the preseason after a successful joint practice with the Bills. However, when QB Shedeur Sanders takes the field to start the game, Monken expects that he will have some younger players on the field alongside of him.

"I anticipate our young players playing Saturday," Monken said.

RB Quinshon Judkins did not practice for the second consecutive day. Monken said that Judkins is dealing with "a little something nagging, nothing big."

Other players who also missed this week of practice following the first week of the preseason included C Parker Brailsford, FB Michael Burton, DT Kalia Davis, TE Joe Royer, LB Carson Schwesinger and WR Cedric Tillman.

DT Mike Hall Jr. returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 1.

"He had a great practice," Monken said on Aug. 19. "It was fun having him back out there. We played him at some end, which he can certainly disrupt on the end. His energy is contagious, and his explosiveness is contagious for the rest of the defense."

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