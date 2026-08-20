Veteran starters not anticipated to play in preseason Week 2 | Injury Report

The Browns wrapped up their lively joint practice with the Bills at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Thursday before they host Buffalo at Huntington Bank Field on Aug. 22.

Following Thursday's practice, head coach Todd Monken said he does not anticipate that their veteran starters will play in the second week of the preseason after a successful joint practice with the Bills. However, when QB Shedeur Sanders takes the field to start the game, Monken expects that he will have some younger players on the field alongside of him.

"I anticipate our young players playing Saturday," Monken said.

RB Quinshon Judkins did not practice for the second consecutive day. Monken said that Judkins is dealing with "a little something nagging, nothing big."

DT Mike Hall Jr. returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 1.