Teven Jenkins out for Week 1 vs. Jaguars | Injury Report

The Browns announced the game statuses for two players ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Jaguars.
G Teven Jenkins is out with a back injury. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and did not participate in practice on Thursday. Jenkins was also not out at practice during the open period on Friday. With Jenkins out for Week 1, rookie Austin Barber will earn the start at right guard.
C Parker Brailsford is questionable with a thumb injury. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.