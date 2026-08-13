Browns' starters set to play first series in preseason Week 1 | Injury Report

"I would like that to happen. That's all pending medical, where guys are at because we're not going to put anybody at risk, so that's also subject to change," Monken said on Aug. 10. "I would like our starters to take the field together for the first time, and then we'll see. If we're going to evaluate the quarterbacks, we've got to make sure we can protect them, we've got to play the guys up front. We want to evaluate the quarterbacks as best as we can, irrespective of who else is in the game, we've got to evaluate the quarterbacks on how they're able to function and score points."