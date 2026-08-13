Browns' starters set to play first series in preseason Week 1 | Injury Report

The Browns wrapped up their open training camp practices at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Wednesday before they head to Chicago for the first preseason game against the Bears on Aug. 15.
Head coach Todd Monken said he is approaching the first preseason game with the plan to give their projected starters the first series on Saturday.
"I would like that to happen. That's all pending medical, where guys are at because we're not going to put anybody at risk, so that's also subject to change," Monken said on Aug. 10. "I would like our starters to take the field together for the first time, and then we'll see. If we're going to evaluate the quarterbacks, we've got to make sure we can protect them, we've got to play the guys up front. We want to evaluate the quarterbacks as best as we can, irrespective of who else is in the game, we've got to evaluate the quarterbacks on how they're able to function and score points."
Over the course of the week, the Browns had a handful of players who did not participate in practice as they have dealt with injuries in different position groups. DT Maliek Collins was placed on active/PUP ahead of training camp, while players like C Parker Brailsford, CB Myles Bryant, FB Michael Burton, DT Kalia Davis, DT Mike Hall Jr., LB Carson Schwesinger and TE Joe Royer have missed time over the course of camp.
The Browns also placed CB Damarri Mathis on injured reserve after he sustained an injury at practice on Aug. 11.