Elgton Jenkins out for Week 4 against the Steelers | Injury Report

The Browns announced the game statuses for three players ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Steelers in Week 4.

C Elgton Jenkins (concussion), G Teven Jenkins (back) and WR Tylan Wallace (knee) are all listed as out.

Wallace is out with a knee injury. He sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter during their Week 3 matchup against the Panthers and did not participate in practice throughout the week.

Elgton Jenkins is out with a concussion. He did not participate in practice during the week. Luke Wypler is expected to start at center in place of Elgton Jenkins.

"He played at the end of the year last year, has done a great job of working himself back after the injury he had last year and missing really the offseason," head coach Todd Monken said on Sept. 29. "And if Elgton can't go, then I'll look forward to seeing Wyp play."