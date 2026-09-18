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Tyson Campbell questionable for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers | Injury Report

Teven Jenkins is listed as out and will miss his second consecutive game

Sep 18, 2026 at 01:50 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

InjuryReportWk2_9.18.26

The Browns announced the game statuses for two players ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Buccaneers.

CB Tyson Campbell is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Campbell appeared on the practice report on Thursday with the ankle injury and did not participate in practice. He then returned to practice on Friday.

"He moved around good. We'll have to see how he comes out of practice, but I thought he moved around well," head coach Todd Monken said of Campbell.

G Teven Jenkins has been ruled out for Week 2 with a back injury and will miss his second consecutive game. He did not participate in practice throughout the week. Jenkins was first listed as a limited participant in practice on Sept. 9 ahead of Week 1, and then did not participate the next two days before he was ruled out for the first game of the season.

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