Tyson Campbell questionable for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers | Injury Report

The Browns announced the game statuses for two players ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Buccaneers.

CB Tyson Campbell is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Campbell appeared on the practice report on Thursday with the ankle injury and did not participate in practice. He then returned to practice on Friday.

"He moved around good. We'll have to see how he comes out of practice, but I thought he moved around well," head coach Todd Monken said of Campbell.