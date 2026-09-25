Tyson Campbell questionable for Week 3 vs. Panthers | Injury Report

The Browns announced the game statuses for three players ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Panthers.

CB Tyson Campbell and S Grant Delpit are both listed as questionable. Campbell was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with ankle and hip injuries. A knee injury was added to the injury report on Friday for Campbell, and he was a limited participant in practice. Delpit was also a limited participant in practice throughout the week with a shoulder injury.

Head coach Todd Monken said he is hopeful that both Campbell and Delpit will be able to play in Week 3.

"They went through practice today and we'll see where they're at," Monken said. "They (did) a little work here post practice, but we're hopeful they'll be able to go."